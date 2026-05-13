Tui Downplays Fears of Jet Fuel Shortages as Middle East Conflict Affects Summer Demand

Tui, a leading travel company that runs flights, package holidays, and cruise voyages, has dismissed fears of jet fuel shortages this summer. The CEO of Tui, Sebastian Ebel, acknowledged the impact of the conflict on travel demand, stating that the German group narrowed its loss for the quarter by 9 percent, performing slightly better than analysts' expectations. However, TUI Group expects annual profits to be in a range of £960 million to £1.22 billion, compared to its previous forecast of £1.3 billion to £1.4 billion.

Tui has downplayed fears of jet fuel shortage s this summer as the travel giant revealed the Middle East conflict continues to weigh on demand. Despite widespread fears that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz would force airlines to cancel flights, Tui 's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mathias Kiep stated that there would not be a shortage of fuel.

The war has pushed holidaymakers to book later than usual, as Tui revealed that sales rose 1.3 percent over the three months to March, but its annual profits are expected to fall





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Tui Jet Fuel Shortage Middle East Conflict Flight Bookings Travel Demand Holiday Bookings Cruise Bookings Eastern Mediterranean Destinations Western Mediterranean Destinations Spain Greece Balearic Islands Canary Islands Travel Industry Annual Profits Profit Margin Flexible Operations

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