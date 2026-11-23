Tucson's zanjero program offers free home water audits, saving customers money and preserving scarce desert resources. The model is expanding to cities across the American West.

Tucson Water department employee Frank Bencomo recently conducted a free home water audit for a disabled Vietnam War veteran in Tucson, Ariz., highlighting a growing regional movement to combat water waste through direct resident education.

Direct Home Audits Reduce Waste

On Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, Bencomo visited a modest house near the high school he attended as a child, where the resident was struggling to pay a water bill exceeding $100. He inspected the water meter, checked the pipes, and adjusted a loose valve on one of two toilets that was causing a slow leak. He also demonstrated how to fix a hissing toilet for the resident's 11-year-old grandson, emphasizing that stopping waste helps families afford their bills.

Also read Tucson's quest to curb water waste and lower bills as shortage looms

Regional Efficiency Success Stories

Tucson estimates it has reduced water use by nearly a third per person over 25 years, making it one of the most water-efficient cities in the desert Southwest. The city conducts about 1,000 visits to residential and business users annually, with each visit showing a 25% water savings on average the following year. Since 2009, the program has saved an estimated 1.9 billion gallons, enough to supply roughly 15,000 average U.S. households for a year.

Scaling Zanjero Program Westward

Dozens of cities in the West are now trying to scale up similar home efficiency programs. Phoenix looked to Tucson as it ramped up its own water efficiency audit program in recent years. The Eastern Municipal Water District, which serves nearly 1 million people in Southern California, reported a four-time surge in demand for such consultations in recent months. Aurora, Colorado, set back-to-back records for its summer outdoor water assessments in 2024 and 2025, then matched its high this year.

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Comprehensive Audits for All Homes

Bencomo later visited a sprawling property with a pool, fountains, and an expansive garden where the owners requested a consultation after receiving a $5,000 water bill. He identified a drip irrigation system running five hours a day, seven days a week, consuming nearly 1,200 gallons each morning. He recommended moving emitters, installing a rain sensor, and cutting irrigation frequency to gradually reduce usage.

Ethical Shift in Desert Water Use

Candice Rupprecht, conservation manager for Tucson Water, stated that expanding programs like the zanjero program throughout cities in the West can build an ethic around using water wisely. Tucson relies on a mix of surface water and groundwater, some of which has been stored intentionally to weather future shortages, while the program's educational impact aims to last with customers for years to come.