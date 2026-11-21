Tucson Water's zanjero specialists conduct home audits to help residents save money and conserve water. The program has saved 1.9 billion gallons since 2009, reducing usage by a third per person over 25 years.

Tucson Water specialists known as zanjeros are conducting free home visits to help residents reduce utility costs and conserve resources. On Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona, specialist Frank Bencomo performed a detailed audit at a residential property. He identified leaking fixtures and adjusted valves to stop continuous water flow. This hands-on approach directly addresses the financial strain families face from high water bills.

Zanjero Education and Direct Home Savings

Bencomo inspected the home's water meter, internal pipes, and two toilets during the visit. He adjusted a loose valve that was allowing water to run slowly from the toilet tank. He also demonstrated to the resident's 11-year-old grandson how to fix a leaking toilet that produced a hissing sound. Bencomo emphasized that helping people pay their bills by stopping waste is his primary goal. These visits provide educational opportunities that create long-term conservation habits among customers.

Also read Aurora Water hosts first-ever State of Water meeting as Colorado's historic drought drags on

Tucson Efficiency and Regional Expansion Trends

Tucson estimates it has reduced water use by nearly a third per person over 25 years. The city now ranks as one of the most water-efficient municipalities in the desert Southwest. Candice Rupprecht, conservation manager for Tucson Water, notes that expanding such programs helps build an ethic around wise water usage. This efficiency model is attracting attention from other Western municipalities facing similar drought pressures.

The Eastern Municipal Water District, serving nearly 1 million people in Southern California, reported a four-time surge in demand for such consultations recently. Aurora, Colorado, set back-to-back records for its summer outdoor water assessments in 2024 and 2025. It matched that high level of participation again this year. Phoenix has also looked to Tucson's model as it ramps up its own water efficiency audit program in recent years.

Advertisement

Statistical Impact of Conservation Programs

Tucson Water conducts about 1,000 visits to residential and business users annually. Each visit shows an average 25% water savings on the following year's bills. The program has saved an estimated 1.9 billion gallons (7.2 million cubic meters) since 2009. This volume is enough to supply roughly 15,000 average U.S. households for a full year.

Rupprecht estimates that savings from decades of conservation efforts in Tucson spared residents about 12% on their water bills. This financial relief helps buffer households against rising utility costs. The data demonstrates that proactive auditing leads to measurable, long-term reductions in consumption.

High-Usage Property and Irrigation Corrections

Bencomo later visited a sprawling property with a pool, fountains, and an expansive garden. The owners requested a consultation after receiving a water bill totaling $5,000. He inspected the landscaped backyard, noting that mesquite trees, desert willows, organ pipe cactus, and yellow lantanas are native and need little water. He identified root rot near a shrub by scraping away soggy bark from the trunk.

The audit revealed the main culprit was a drip irrigation system running five hours a day, seven days a week. The system consumed nearly 1,200 gallons each morning, even after rainfall. Bencomo recommended moving emitters farther from tree trunks. He advised installing a rain sensor and gradually cutting irrigation from seven days a week to four days.

Advertisement

Long-Term Conservation Strategies for the Region

Bencomo believes that much more water can still be saved across the region. He observes that while many claim to live in the desert, not everyone adapts their lifestyle accordingly. Tucson relies on a mix of surface water and groundwater sources. Some groundwater is stored intentionally to weather future shortages. These audits help residents understand how to live more sustainably within these constraints.