Tucson's VIVA Program Tackles Gun Violence Through Collaboration

The City of Tucson's Violence Interruption and Vitalization Action (VIVA) program is a multifaceted initiative aimed at reducing gun violence and improving the safety of high-impact areas. VIVA utilizes collaborative efforts between nearly all city departments, focusing on providing resources, addressing root causes of crime, and fostering community development.

A program in the City of Tucson called Violence Interruption and Vitalization Action, or VIVA, aims to enhance community safety by tackling gun violence . Led by Savannah Martinez, the City's emergency manager, VIVA focuses on four high-impact areas: the Fort Lowell Corridor, Grant and Alvernon, 22nd and Prudence, and Bilby and Campbell.

Martinez explains that these areas were identified as having the highest rates of gun violence, and the program is designed to disrupt criminal networks that fuel drug use, gun violence, and other associated crimes. The program fosters collaboration among nearly all city departments, working collectively to address the root causes of violence in these targeted areas. Martinez highlights the multifaceted approach, stating that while the Tucson Police Department plays a crucial role in enforcement, other departments contribute by providing resources such as housing vouchers within the affected apartment complexes. Assistant Police Chief Stacie Schaner emphasizes the collaborative spirit, noting that each police squad has a designated site within these areas. At 22nd and Prudence, for instance, the police department, in partnership with other city agencies, successfully closed down an alleyway that had become a haven for criminal activity. This strategic intervention, Schaner explains, reduced the opportunities for crime to occur in that concealed area and protected the nearby apartment complex from further victimization. Schaner underscores that VIVA's impact extends beyond simply reducing gun violence. By addressing the underlying issues that contribute to crime, the program creates a ripple effect, improving the overall well-being of the targeted communities. She emphasizes that the City's goal is to bring in the right resources to build up the community as a whole, believing that collective action will lead to positive and lasting improvements





