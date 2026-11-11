Tucson road closures planned for Veterans Day Parade and Dusk Music Festival

Downtown Tucson drivers should expect street closures and delays on Wednesday for the Veterans Day Parade, and Friday and Saturday for the 10th annual Dusk Music Festival.

TUCSON, Ariz. — If you're planning to drive through downtown Tucson on Wednesday or this weekend, you'll want to plan ahead. Two major events, the Veterans Day Parade and Dusk Music Festival, will bring several street closures to the area.

Here's a breakdown of what roads will be affected and when you can expect them to reopen. Veterans Day Parade brings downtown closures Wednesday The annual Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. Street closures will begin as early as 8 a.m. to give crews time to set up along the parade route.

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The following streets will be closed: Roads are expected to reopen around 2 p.m., after the parade and cleanup are complete. Drivers traveling through downtown should allow extra time and consider taking an alternate route. Dusk Music Festival brings more closures this weekend Downtown Tucson drivers will face more road closures later this week as Dusk Music Festival returns for its 10th year.

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The two-day festival is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14, with festivities running from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. both days. Park setup is already underway, and street closures will be put in place through Thursday, Nov. 12, between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. The closures will affect four downtown streets: Crews are scheduled to begin breaking down the festival Sunday, Nov. 15, starting at 6 a.m. —— Athena Kehoe is a multimedia journalist and producer at KGUN 9.

Four years ago, Athena moved to Arizona and has not looked back at the Midwest since. She is a very avid basketball and football fan, so you might hear her getting into the games at local Tucson sports hangouts. She is eager to share stories among the Tucson community and you can reach her at athena.kehoe@kgun9.com or by connecting on X/Twitter or LinkedIn. ---- STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE