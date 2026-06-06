Tucson Mental Health Counselor Arrested for Producing Child Sexual Abuse Material

A former mental health counselor in Tucson was arrested by ICE HSI for allegedly producing child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Authorities urge potential victims to come forward.

A former mental health counselor in Tucson, Arizona, was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) on charges related to the production of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Xiomar Diaz, was taken into custody after an investigation revealed that he allegedly used online aliases 'velander12' and 'Xixi' to communicate with minors and engage in illicit activities. Diaz, who worked at a behavioral healthcare organization with direct access to children, is accused of producing and possessing explicit images and videos involving minors. Authorities have seized electronic devices, including two iPhones, which contained approximately 20 images or videos of child sexual abuse material.

Some of the videos reportedly show Diaz engaging in sexual acts with a young male in the back of his vehicle, created on May 11 of this year. A second phone yielded an additional 20 images or videos, along with a conversation on Snapchat with a 15-year-old victim, where explicit videos were exchanged, and the pair discussed filming sexual acts together.

The investigation was sparked by a tip from Dropbox, which reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about a user uploading suspected CSAM videos in November 2025. Diaz faces federal charges for the production of child sexual abuse material, a serious offense that carries severe penalties, including life in prison. The case has raised concerns about the potential for additional victims given Diaz's professional role, which involved working closely with children in a therapeutic setting.

Law enforcement officials emphasize that Diaz's position of trust may have enabled him to exploit vulnerable minors. The arrest underscores the ongoing efforts by federal agencies to combat online child exploitation and bring perpetrators to justice. HSI agents are actively searching for any other children who may have been victimized by Diaz. They urge parents, guardians, or anyone with information to come forward.

If your child or a child you know was in contact with Xiomar Diaz, please contact the ICE Tip Line at 866-DHS-2-ICE or submit a tip through ICE's online tip form. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also offers resources for reporting and supporting victims. This case serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by individuals who exploit their professional access to children for heinous crimes.

Community vigilance and prompt reporting are crucial in protecting children from abuse. Authorities are committed to thoroughly investigating all leads and ensuring that Diaz faces the full consequences of his alleged actions. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed as more evidence is uncovered





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