Tucson Flash Mob Celebrates Love, Strength in Face of Gender-Based Violence

On Valentine's Day, dancers from the Esperanza Dance Project took part in a flash mob at the University of Arizona to raise awareness about gender-based violence and empower survivors. The event, part of the global One Billion Rising campaign, aimed to reclaim agency and celebrate resilience. Dancer Karina Kedansky, who has been participating since she was eight years old, shared her personal growth and the movement's evolution in Tucson.

Valentine's Day, a celebration of love for many, carries a deeper meaning for the estimated 10 million Americans who have survived domestic or gender-based violence . While couples exchanged flowers, chocolates, and gifts, dancers from the Esperanza Dance Project gathered at the University of Arizona campus for a powerful flash mob . The event, part of the global One Billion Rising campaign, aimed to reclaim agency and empower survivors.

'It’s a celebration,' said Karina Kedansky, an organizer of the Friday evening event. 'It’s an expression of joy—that we have not been defeated by this violence.' One Billion Rising draws attention to the alarming statistic that one in three women globally will experience sexual or physical violence in their lifetime, according to the World Health Organization. Kedansky has been dancing for the cause since the first Valentine's Day campaign in 2012, when she was just eight years old. 'I don’t think I knew why I was rising,' she recalled. 'I think I understood that I wanted to give people who didn’t have a voice a voice, but I don’t think I knew what that meant further. I think as I’ve grown up, it has become more so I think I’m rising for myself.'The movement has grown significantly in Tucson since its inception. The first flash mob, organized by Kedansky's mother, involved around ten dancers. Years later, it joined forces with the Esperanza Dance Project. This year's Valentine's Day flash mob featured a diverse group, including some original dancers, members of the Esperanza company, and even students from the schools where Esperanza performs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlights that women aged 18-34 are particularly vulnerable to gender-based violence, though the issue affects individuals of all ages. Kedansky remains committed to organizing, dancing, and rising each year, emphasizing its universal relevance. 'I am not the exception,' she said. 'My mom is not the exception. The people I care about are not the exception.' For those experiencing or concerned about abuse, Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse provides a 24/7 multilingual hotline at 520-795-4266 or 1-888-428-0101. This resource offers support, guidance, and information on unhealthy relationships. In a statement to KGUN on this Valentine's Day, Emerge said, 'We call on those who have caused harm to turn to the practice of love—one rooted in empathy, accountability, and commitment to creating a community where all survivors are seen and heard.





