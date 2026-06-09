Tucker Wetmore Delays Album, Opens Up About Faith and CMA Fest Performance

Country singer Tucker Wetmore reveals his album is delayed but he's excited about the new chapter. He also discusses his celebrity crushes, faith, and performing at CMA Fest.

Country singer Tucker Wetmore has been working on his upcoming album for a long time, and he's not done yet. The 26-year-old artist, who rose to fame with hits like 'Wind Up Missin' You,' admitted in an exclusive interview on June 5 that he thought he was finished with the record a month or two ago, but then realized he wasn't.

'I thought I was done with it a month or two ago, and I'm like, Nope, I'm not done. I'm not done yet,' Wetmore told Us Weekly in Nashville.

'We're pushing it back a little bit, but I'm very, very, very excited about this next chapter that I'm going to be entering, and just feels like me. ' He shared that he has been working on the record for a long time now and cannot wait for fans to hear the finished product. 'I'm in love with it,' he enthused. 'I love the songs.

I love the songwriting. It's pretty much everything I love about music as a whole.

' The album, which has yet to be titled, will follow his debut album 'What Not To,' released on April 25. Wetmore noted that he is constantly overthinking and worrying about what's next, a common trait among artists.

'We're constantly overthinking. We're constantly thinking about, Oh, what's next? Or Was that last thing I just did good enough? It's like this OCD kind of thing that a lot of artists and musicians have, and now I've definitely fallen into that, especially the past couple months, if I'm being honest, working on this album.

' In addition to his music, Wetmore opened up about his personal life. On the March 17 episode of Kristin Cavallari's 'Let's Be Honest' podcast, he revealed that he is steering clear of blonde women and named Ana de Armas and Jessica Alba as his celebrity crushes, prompting Cavallari to joke that he's on a 'brunette kick.

' The Washington native decided to pursue country music after a leg injury abruptly ended his college football career. He moved to Nashville in 2020 and signed a record deal three years later. His faith also plays a significant role in his life.

'My grandpa was a pastor, so I grew up literally sleeping on the altar with my cousins, like, having sleepovers every week. I was always in the church,' he recalled.

'I think with everything that has happened in the past couple years, I have no choice but to be like, God, it's yours, man. It's not mine.

' Music has always been a therapy for him, and he aims to create songs that make people feel something. 'If music is making you feel something, it's doing its job,' he said. Wetmore recently kicked off CMA Fest on Thursday, June 4, with a performance on the main stage. He described the experience as 'nerve-racking' but joyful.

'I felt joyful. I felt blessed. I felt excited. Maybe a little too excited.

It was crazy,' he admitted. Wetmore tries to take moments throughout each show to connect with the audience and his younger self.

'I try to take a couple seconds throughout each show - doesn't matter where I'm playing - and just look around the room, try to look everybody in the face and take a moment for me and that 10-year-old me. I did that last night on stage, and I couldn't look everybody in the face. There a lot of people there.

' Fans have already gotten a taste of his upcoming album through singles like 'Proving Me Right' and 'Sunburn,' but he is not afraid to experiment with other styles, citing yacht rock as one of his favorite genres. With his honest songwriting and heartfelt performances, Tucker Wetmore continues to build a strong connection with his audience





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