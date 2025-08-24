Tucker's Power Surge Leads Cubs to Rout of Angels

Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker homered twice and drove in five runs as the Cubs defeated the Los Angeles Angels 12-1.

Kyle Tucker delivered a remarkable performance, smashing two homers and driving in five runs as the red-hot Chicago Cubs demolished the Los Angeles Angels 12-1 on Saturday night. Reese McGuire contributed significantly, connecting for a grand slam and tying his career high with five RBIs, propelling the Cubs to their seventh victory in nine games. Holding the top spot in the National League wild-card race, they are now six games adrift of first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Cade Horton (8-4) was dominant on the mound, surrendering just three hits over six scoreless innings. Ben Brown stepped in and secured the final three outs, earning his first major league save. Tucker, who had been struggling through a prolonged slump, has now hit three homers in the past two games after going 25 games without one. This impressive resurgence follows a three-game break given to him by manager Craig Counsell earlier in the week.Jo Adell provided a late homer for the Angels, who managed only eight hits in their second consecutive loss to the Cubs in the series. Victor Mederos (0-2) and Carson Fulmer were responsible for all 12 runs allowed by the Angels. This setback dropped Los Angeles's record to 2-6 since their impressive three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers from August 11-13. McGuire's grand slam in the fourth inning put the Cubs in control with a 6-0 lead. They extended their advantage to 10-0 in the sixth when Tucker launched his second homer of the game. It marked Tucker's eighth career multi-homer game and his first since May 2024 against this same Angels team while playing for Houston. Adell's solo blast in the seventh inning, his 29th of the season, prevented Chicago from achieving a shutout.A crucial moment occurred with two outs in the third inning. Michael Busch skillfully placed a double just inside the first-base line, past a diving Nolan Schanuel, setting the stage for Tucker's first homer of the game. Notably, Angels star Mike Trout, who had been on a 22-game on-base streak, went hitless in three at-bats with three strikeouts, ending his impressive run.On Sunday, Angels right-hander Kyle Hendricks (6-8, 4.93 ERA) will face his former team, the Cubs, in a matchup against Chicago right-hander Jameson Taillon (8-6, 4.26)





