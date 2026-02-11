Tucker Carlson claims Trump may nuke Iran's Pickaxe Mountain within days

Conservative podcaster Tucker Carlson claimed Sunday that the Trump administration may launch a nuclear strike on Iran's Pickaxe Mountain within days, a claim Trump has rejected. The post drew over 53 million views.

Conservative podcaster Tucker Carlson claimed Sunday that President Trump was preparing to launch a nuclear weapon against Iran in the coming days. He also suggested the administration were puppets for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The post appeared on X and garnered more than 53.1 million views. Carlson wrote that under pressure from Netanyahu, the Trump administration may be within days of launching a nuclear strike on Iran. He said the target would be Pickaxe Mountain in central Iran, where Israeli intelligence claims the Iranian government has restarted its nuclear enrichment program. The site is described as a secret nuclear facility buried underneath a mountain and presumably immune to America's bunker-buster bombs.

Also read Tucker Carlson Claims Netanyahu Pushing US Nuclear Strike on Iran's Pickaxe Mountain

Carlson claims Netanyahu forces war

The post suggested that Netanyahu, under pressure from failing to secure a majority in last week's Israeli elections, now sees war as his only means of political survival. Carlson added that Netanyahu must stay close to Trump and needs this war. To that end, he has applied maximum pressure to his closest allies in the administration, including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper.

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Both oppose a negotiated settlement to the war they have so grievously mismanaged, Carlson claimed, and both are pushing to restart major combat operations. Carlson also said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe were following Netanyahu's lead, as well as leaders of the Democratic Party, without providing any evidence. He claimed the rest of America's longtime allies in the Middle East are terrified by the prospect of more war.

On September 27th, Netanyahu flew secretly to Abu Dhabi to enlist the UAE in his lobbying effort for a final attack on Iran, Carlson continued. The Emiratis refused. After eight months of conflict, Gulf economies are teetering, he said. Close observers said Trump will decide whether or not to use nuclear weapons by next weekend, according to Carlson.

That would be November 7, six days from now, he said. To his credit, he is hesitating, Carlson wrote. At the moment, Trump is listening to his vice president, JD Vance, and to his envoy and friend Steve Witkoff, both of whom argue a deal with Iran can be made. The rant appeared to capitalize on Trump's own statements over the weekend that the US could take out Pickaxe Mountain within 10 minutes.

Trump rejects Carlson nuclear claims

The president, however, has publicly rejected the use of nuclear weapons in the war, stating earlier this month that America has no need for it in place of conventional bombs and economic pressures on Iran. Regardless of Trump's position, Carlson has repeatedly made claims that the US was dangerously close to firing nuclear weapons at Iran throughout the war. We're moving toward the use of weapons of indiscriminate mass destruction, possible nuclear weapons, he said on an April 1st broadcast.

Everything hangs in the balance right now. This is not hysteria. But Trump dismissed the claims and said the term referred to America's larger bombs, not a nuclear missile. The president has previously used the term to refer to large-scale bombardments against America's enemies during his first term.

Carlson was met with a lot of people who called this post fake and a work of fiction. Every time someone declares a civil war, or climate apocalypse, or nuclear armageddon and WW3 for the 9,000th time, it never comes to pass, but we just move on, so 5 months later they do it again, and people fall for it, again, Pratt said.

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Carlson has come under fire in the past for antisemitic statements and has repeated baseless claims that the US is preparing to drop nuclear bombs on Iran at the behest of Israel throughout the war. The president kicked the former Fox News host out of his MAGA movement.

US Iran peace talks resume

Meanwhile, US and Iran resumed very intensive peace talks on ending war as Trump threatens new strikes. Iranians have left Doha talks, and a draft proposal for a US deal is being circulated, an official said. An Iranian ghost fleet was filmed evading a US blockade en route to China, according to UANI. These developments come as the administration weighs resuming strikes on Iran.

In unrelated news, federal investigators are searching for answers after a Learjet 60 that took off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport crashed Sunday afternoon. At least 9 people are dead after a business jet flying out of Austin crashed in a Florida neighborhood, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said. Filgueiras was co-piloting a Learjet 60 from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas when the aircraft began to plummet, her family said.

Learjet crash kills nine people

The Learjet co-pilot in the fatal Florida crash was identified as a 20-year-old who got her license in high school. A haunting final message from the Learjet was heard as it plummeted in Florida with 9 aboard. A victim of the doomed Florida plane was heard reciting the Lord's Prayer before the jet crashed, killing all onboard. The crash triggered a fire.

The lower deck of northbound I-35 was closed for hours Monday morning after an 18-wheeler crashed into the median near 15th Street. Crews were still working on the scene.