Tucker Carlson criticizes Donald Trump for 'bragging' about popularity in Israel

Tucker Carlson, a former Fox News host and Trump supporter, castigated the president for claiming a 99 percent approval rating in Israel and hinting at a potential run for prime minister. Carlson pointed out that Trump's approval ratings in the U.S. are significantly lower at 35 percent. Carlson accused Israel of pulling down Trump's ratings domestically and said Trump made a call to attack Iran alongside Israel.

Tucker Carlson tore into Donald Trump for 'bragging about his popularity' amongst Israel is on Wednesday. Trump claimed a 99 percent approval rating in Israel and mentioned a potential run for prime minister.

Carlson pointed out that Trump's approval ratings in the U.S. are significantly lower at 35 percent. Carlson suggested that Israel was pulling down Trump's ratings. Carlson also mentioned that Trump made a call to attack Iran alongside Israel, alluding to his decision to go to war. Carlson claimed it was Israel pulling down Trump's domestic approval ratings





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Tucker Carlson Donald Trump Israel Iran Approval Ratings Critiques Of Israel Globalist Betrayal

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