Tuchel Slams England's 'Freestyle' First Half and Poor Pitch in World Cup Warm-Up

Thomas Tuchel criticized England's first-half performance and the new pitch after a 1-0 win over New Zealand, calling the display 'too much freestyle' and the surface 'very uneven.'

Thomas Tuchel did not hold back his criticism of England 's first-half performance and the playing surface as the Three Lions began their World Cup preparations with a subdued 1-0 victory over New Zealand at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The German manager, who took over the national team earlier this year, expressed his dissatisfaction with the opening 45 minutes, during which Harry Kane scored the only goal of the match. Tuchel accused his starting lineup of abandoning the tactical plan and resorting to a 'freestyle' approach that lacked structure and discipline. Speaking after the game, Tuchel said: 'I'm OK. Not super happy.

In the first half we were out of position and it was a bit too much freestyle.

' When pressed on what he meant by that, Tuchel elaborated that his side had gone rogue, constantly swapping positions without returning to their proper roles, leading to disorganized attacks. He noted that the team took too many crosses and long-range shots, deviating from the patient build-up play they had worked on in training over the previous four days.

'We were changing positions for too long. It's not a problem to change positions, but you have to find the position again, so that everyone knows how to start the attack, and then we can just accelerate the game easier. And we were taking crosses, a lot of crosses, long-range shots, which is normally not our style of play.

We played a lot of long balls, we played a lot of long passes - that was not part of training in the last four days,' Tuchel explained. In addition to his tactical frustrations, Tuchel was also unhappy with the state of the pitch. The field had been laid just a week prior and was described as a 'plug and play' surface, intended to accommodate the stadium's primary tenant, the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tuchel noted that the uneven turf made it difficult for his team to move the ball quickly and maintain possession, which was especially problematic given England's dominance in ball retention. Despite the challenges, Tuchel was relieved that no players suffered injuries.

'It was very difficult to play on. We have no injuries and there were no concerns, but it was very uneven and to move the ball quickly, when you have the ball for the majority of the match, it doesn't help you,' he said. When asked if he was surprised to encounter such conditions in a World Cup warm-up, Tuchel replied: 'It is what it is.

It can happen, I know it from pre-season tours overseas, that this can happen if you play in stadiums, normally in football stadiums, that the pitch is maybe too new, and not fully grown and not fully even.

' Tuchel also addressed the lineup decisions, particularly the inclusion of Morgan Rogers in the first half, which sparked speculation about Jude Bellingham's role in the starting XI for the World Cup. Bellingham, who captained the side in the second half, has been recovering from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for two months during a critical part of Real Madrid's season.

Tuchel dismissed any 'hidden messages' in the selection, explaining that he aimed to field balanced teams in each half and that Bellingham's group had performed well together in training.

'Decisions are not made yet for Croatia, and there were no hidden messages. We try to have more or less equal teams, and Harry and Morgan played many matches for us together, and we had yesterday a strong group in training with Jude, Nico O'Reilly and Elliot Anderson, and we just kept them together because they enjoyed playing against us yesterday in training. So that was it, no secret messages,' Tuchel said.

He praised Bellingham's energy and form post-injury, describing him as being in a 'sweet spot' and 'top shape'. Meanwhile, New Zealand coach Darren Bazeley, a former defender for Watford and Wolves, also expressed mild criticism of England's display, stating: 'If they want to win the World Cup they need to be better than they were today.

' The match served as a stark reminder of the work ahead for Tuchel as he fine-tunes his squad for the tournament in North America





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