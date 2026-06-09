Tuchel Emphasizes Team Unity Over Individual Choices for England's World Cup Opener

England manager Thomas Tuchel stresses that the team's success depends on collective effort, not individual stars, as he faces key selection decisions for the World Cup opener against Croatia. With Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers competing for the No. 10 role and Bukayo Saka managing an injury, Tuchel highlights depth and adaptability as crucial for a nine-game tournament.

England manager Thomas Tuchel has moved to quell speculation surrounding his team selection ahead of the World Cup opener against Croatia, insisting that the squad's strength lies in its collective unity rather than reliance on any single player.

In his first major press conference since taking charge, Tuchel addressed the much-debated battle for the playmaker position between Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers, stating that England have already proven they can win without Bellingham.

'We have a lot of proof we can win football matches without Jude and that's the more important headline,' Tuchel said. 'Jude is in amazing form but we have to stop talking about individuals. Jude will not win this World Cup alone. It's simply impossible.

No-one will win this World Cup alone. We win it as a team.

' The German coach's comments come as Rogers appears to have the edge for the No. 10 role after stellar performances during qualifying, but Tuchel remained tight-lipped on whether the Manchester City midfielder would start. He underscored the depth of his squad, noting that some players will start, some will come off the bench, and others might be needed in extra time or for decisive penalties.

'We will not go through the tournament with 10 players,' he remarked, emphasizing the need for all 26 squad members to contribute across what could be nine matches. Tuchel also revealed that Bukayo Saka is not yet at full fitness, managing lingering effects of an Achilles injury sustained in March. The Arsenal winger started the Champions League final but was withdrawn before extra time and has completed only one full 90 minutes since.

'Bukayo is still getting there, playing through discomfort at the end of the season, but obviously managing it and playing at a high level, but still not on his 100 per cent,' Tuchel explained. 'Some things are missing, consecutive training. Arsenal took very good care of him and we will do the same. So, step by step, he is at the moment not able to do every training session through the week and then play.

' While Saka is available for the upcoming warm-up against Costa Rica, Tuchel indicated he will require careful management and is unlikely to start and finish every match. Meanwhile, captain Harry Kane injected a lighter moment into preparations, sending a cheeky post on X to the England Cricket team referencing the Ben Stokes affair.

'Always ready if needed,' Kane wrote, alongside a picture of himself batting and bowling during training in Florida. The gesture highlights the squad's relaxed mood as they fine-tune preparations for the tournament. Tuchel's overarching message is clear: the tournament's demands will test England's squad depth and cohesion.

With fierce competition for places-Eberechi Eze also in the mix for the No. 10 spot-and the flexibility to shift players like Bellingham to a No. 8 role, the manager is focusing on building a unit where every player understands their role in a potential nine-game journey.

'They need to understand that not all of them will start all of the time and at the same time,' he said. 'They can still be upset with my decision, angry and not aligned with my decision, but they have to accept it and then push their team-mates, because we are not in club football, we are in a tournament of hopefully nine matches, so everything is more important than the individual minutes you get.





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England National Team Thomas Tuchel World Cup Jude Bellingham Morgan Rogers Bukayo Saka Harry Kane Team Selection Injury Management Squad Depth

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