Tuchel: Bellingham Not Guaranteed England Starting Spot, Rice Named Vice-Captain

England manager Thomas Tuchel states that Jude Bellingham must compete for a World Cup starting position and confirms Declan Rice as vice-captain. Harry Kane raises concerns over pitch conditions after a subpar surface in Tampa.

England manager Thomas Tuchel has clarified his stance on the team's roster for the upcoming World Cup, emphasizing that no player, including star midfielder Jude Bellingham , is guaranteed a starting position.

Speaking after the 1-0 victory over New Zealand, Tuchel revealed that Real Madrid's Bellingham did not start the match, with Morgan Rogers preferred in the crucial No. 10 role behind captain Harry Kane. This match was the final warm-up before the tournament begins, and Tuchel confirmed that several key positions remain undecided ahead of the group stage opener against Croatia.

Bellingham made an impact after being substituted at halftime, but Tuchel was clear in stating that the 22-year-old is among a group of players still competing for a place in the starting eleven. He explained that in his mind, there are about 14 to 15 players who could be considered proper starters, and Bellingham is within that group, but nothing is fixed.

The manager also addressed the team's leadership structure, announcing that Declan Rice will serve as vice-captain, deputizing for Kane. While Bellingham wore the armband in the second half against New Zealand, Tuchel clarified that this was due to his status as the most capped player on the field at that time, not an indication of a formal leadership role.

He expressed that Bellingham is in a good physical and mental state following his injury recovery, noting his decisiveness, energy, and hunger to perform. Separate concerns were raised by Kane regarding the pitch conditions after the Tampa surface was described as uneven, sticky, and dry, which could affect England's style of play during the tournament





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Thomas Tuchel Jude Bellingham England World Cup Declan Rice Harry Kane Morgan Rogers Eberechi Eze England Vs Croatia World Cup 2022 Vice-Captain Starting XI Pitch Conditions

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