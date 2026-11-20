Discover the best free sci-fi movies on Tubi this weekend. Watch Groundhog Day, the new release Kong: Skull Island, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2.

Tubi is offering a curated selection of science fiction films this weekend, catering to diverse viewer preferences with distinct narrative styles. The free streaming platform emphasizes the genre to complement the theatrical release of Mckenna Grace's film, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. This new prequel marks the second entry in the dystopian franchise, making it an ideal moment to revisit earlier installments available for free.

Upcoming Theatrical Context

The strategic timing of these Tubi recommendations aligns with the current buzz surrounding the larger Hunger Games universe. Previous recommendations on the platform highlighted The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes, which remains relevant as the franchise continues to expand. Including Mockingjay - Part 2 in the current lineup prepares audiences for the upcoming Sunrise on the Reaping release. This approach allows viewers to understand the full scope of the story before diving into new content. The selection balances original classics with major franchise entries to ensure broad appeal.

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Groundhog Day Time Loop Classic

Groundhog Day stands out as the only non-franchise option on this weekend's list and serves as a timeless classic in the comedy genre. The film stars Bill Murray as Phil Connors, a cynical weather reporter forced to cover an annual event in a small town. When he becomes trapped in a time loop, Phil must relive the same day repeatedly until he achieves personal growth. Directed by Harold Ramis, the movie blends sharp humor with heartfelt moments that resonate with modern audiences.

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Monsterverse Action Entry

Kong: Skull Island became available on Tubi on Friday, November 20, adding a fresh action-packed option to the sci-fi lineup. As the second film in the live-action Monsterverse, it establishes Skull Island as a central location for future stories, including the Apple TV series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The plot follows scientists and soldiers led by Monarch head Bill Randa on a dangerous research expedition. Viewers are treated to high-stakes action and impressive CGI featuring a talented cast that includes Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Hunger Games Finale Streaming

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 rounds out the recommendations as the emotional and intense conclusion to the original saga. The film explores themes of defiance and the heavy toll of war, offering a gripping experience for sci-fi fans. Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman deliver powerful performances in this dark and topical narrative. Watching this film complements the viewing of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, creating a complete experience of the franchise's history. The selection ensures that viewers can access high-quality, free content that matches the excitement of current theatrical releases.