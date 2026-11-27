Discover the best free movies on Tubi this weekend. Watch the new Borderlands, the adult comedy Sausage Party, and the intense 13 Hours action thriller.

Tubi users have a diverse array of free streaming options available this weekend, with significant shifts in viewing trends confirming the platform's growing library strength. The period from November 28 to 29 shows that 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi has returned to the top ten most-watched projects in the United States. This movement comes as Tubi continues to host The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 at the sixth spot, a position sustained by the box office success of the prequel, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

While the Hunger Games franchise maintains its strong hold on the top tier, new additions are rapidly capturing audience attention and reshaping the weekly viewing landscape. Borderlands arrived on the platform on Wednesday, November 25, bringing a campy and energetic sci-fi adventure based on the popular video game franchise. The film features a star-studded cast including Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ariana Greenblatt, who is widely recognized for her roles in Now You See Me: Now You Don't and the series Ahsoka.

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Borderlands follows a group of misfits searching for the missing daughter of the most powerful man in the universe, offering an energetic and lighthearted watch for viewers seeking immediate entertainment. Although the movie was not initially in the top ten, data suggests it is highly likely to rise in popularity over the weekend. The film prioritizes fun and spectacle over deep thematic exploration, making it an ideal choice for audiences looking for a quick, vibrant distraction that appeals to fans of both gaming and cinematic sci-fi.

For audiences preferring adult humor, Sausage Party has established itself as one of the most outrageous and humorous comedies on the service since its arrival on November 1. The animated film applies the concept of sentient toys to supermarket food items, including fruits, vegetables, and meats from a fictional store called Shopwell. The protagonist, Frank Frankfurter, played by Seth Rogen, seeks the truth about what happens to food items taken to the Great Beyond, delivering a chaotic and unfiltered comedic experience.

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The R-rated movie features an ensemble voice cast that includes Jonah Hill, Bill Hader, James Franco, Michael Cera, and Kristen Wiig. It stands in stark contrast to family-friendly animation with its unhinged nature and charismatic performances. The film remains a standout choice for adults seeking mature humor and laugh-out-loud moments during their weekend relaxation, solidifying its place as a top contender for viewers who enjoy bold, unconventional storytelling.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi offers a serious and gritty counterpoint to the weekend's comedic offerings, arriving on Tubi at the start of the month. The film stars John Krasinski as Jack Silva, a former US Navy SEAL who serves as part of an Annex Security Team in Benghazi, Libya. The narrative follows a six-man team tasked with defending the US diplomatic compound against intense security threats and unrelenting danger.

This R-rated action thriller is characterized by its gritty sequences and high-stakes tension, providing a stark contrast to the lighter tones of the other recommendations. Krasinski's performance showcases his evolution into an action star, a trajectory that predates his role in the Jack Ryan series on Prime Video. The movie, directed by Michael Bay and written by Chuck Hogan, runs for 144 minutes and promises a firepower-filled conclusion to any movie marathon.

According to recent data from FlixPatrol, the streaming landscape on Tubi reflects a strategic mix of genres that ensures users can find suitable entertainment regardless of their mood. The platform continues to expand its value proposition by adding recent theatrical releases and cult favorites to its free ad-supported streaming library. This combination of enduring hits like Hunger Games and new arrivals like Borderlands ensures that Tubi remains a primary destination for free content.

Whether seeking the chaotic humor of Sausage Party, the adventurous spirit of Borderlands, or the intense realism of 13 Hours, Tubi has curated a diverse selection for the weekend. The return of 13 Hours to the top ten highlights the enduring appeal of serious action thrillers among streamers. These three films represent a powerful trio of options that cater to every type of viewer, from those looking for a laugh to those seeking adrenaline-fueled drama.

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The strategic placement of these titles across different genres underscores Tubi's ability to retain and attract a broad audience. Viewers can easily switch between the lighthearted sci-fi of Borderlands and the intense historical drama of 13 Hours. This flexibility allows users to tailor their entertainment experience precisely to their current interests and emotional preferences.

As the month draws to a close, the availability of these high-quality titles for free underscores the competitive nature of the streaming market. Tubi's library now includes some of the most talked-about films of recent years, offering significant value to subscribers. The combination of new releases and trending classics ensures that there is always something compelling to watch.

For those planning their weekend viewing schedule, the presence of these titles on Tubi provides ample opportunity for extended movie nights. The variety in tone and style ensures that there is no shortage of content to keep viewers engaged. From the absurdity of animated food items to the realism of military action, the platform covers a wide spectrum of cinematic experiences.

The continued performance of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 alongside these newer additions demonstrates the lasting power of established franchises. However, the rapid ascent of Borderlands and the steadfast popularity of Sausage Party show that new content can quickly capture the public imagination. Tubi successfully balances these elements to provide a dynamic and evolving viewing experience.

Ultimately, this weekend offers a robust selection of films that cater to diverse tastes and preferences. The integration of these titles into Tubi's library enhances the platform's reputation as a go-to source for free streaming content. Viewers are encouraged to explore these options to discover new favorites and revisit beloved classics in a convenient and accessible format.