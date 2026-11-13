Tubi Top 10: The Crow Rises as Priscilla and Hunger Games Prequel Lead Streaming Charts

FlixPatrol data shows The Crow climbing to the second spot on Tubi. Discover why Priscilla, The Night Before, and the Hunger Games prequel are top recommendations this weekend.

Data from analytics firm FlixPatrol confirms that Bill Skarsgard's The Crow has ascended to the second position on the Tubi Top 10 Movies list. This climb from the seventh spot occurred just before the current weekend, establishing the title as the most-watched film among recent free streaming recommendations. The film's surge highlights strong viewer engagement with the upcoming theatrical sequel.

The Crow Dominates Streaming Rankings

The Crow remains the standout project from previous weekly recommendations, maintaining its high visibility on the platform. Its rapid rise to the second most-watched slot demonstrates the immediate impact of timely promotional cycles on viewer habits. The film benefits significantly from the anticipation surrounding its theatrical counterpart.

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Priscilla Offers Insight Into Elvis Relationship

Priscilla arrives on the chart as a biopic exploring the complex union between Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. Jacob Elordi portrays the rock icon while Cailee Spaenny plays his wife, depicting a relationship where she struggled to maintain her identity. The film presents a flawed version of the singer through the perspective of the woman who loved him.

The timing of this release coincides with renewed industry speculation regarding its lead actors. Jacob Elordi is frequently rumored to be a candidate for the next James Bond role, despite not appearing on the most recent lists. Meanwhile, Cailee Spaenny has been linked to multiple roles in Marvel's upcoming X-Men movie. These professional developments add layers of interest to their performances in this drama.

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Christmas Comedy Reunites Star-Studded Cast

The Night Before entered the top ten chart at the tenth position as one of the fastest-growing films in the United States. This R-rated comedy follows three friends played by Seth Rogen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Anthony Mackie. They attempt to attend an exclusive party for their final annual Christmas Eve tradition.

The narrative unfolds with unexpected challenges and hilarious moments as the trio navigates their last holiday reunion. The cast also features James Franco, Nathan Fielder, and Lizzy Caplan in supporting roles. The film serves as an energetic and heartwarming option for viewers preparing for the holiday season.

Hunger Games Prequel Prepares For Theatrical Release

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes tops the weekend list as the ultimate preparation for the next franchise installment. The film serves as the origin story for Coriolanus Snow, with Tom Blyth playing the character's younger self. Donald Sutherland originally portrayed the villain in the initial series, providing historical context for this prequel.

The upcoming sequel, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, arrives in theaters on November 20. This makes the current week the final opportunity to watch the existing prequel before the new release. Tom Blyth's ambitious Snow and his electric dynamic with Rachel Zegler's Lucy Gray Baird create a shocking sci-fi event.

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This dystopian action film provides essential context for viewers eager to understand the franchise's future. The movie concludes the weekend with high adrenaline and layered storytelling. All four titles added to Tubi in November offer distinct genres for diverse viewer preferences.