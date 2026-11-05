Tubi November 2026 Lineup Adds Saw X and Hunger Games Series

Tubi's November 2026 schedule features major titles like Saw X, Catch Me If You Can, and the full Hunger Games series. Explore the complete release calendar for this free streaming platform's latest additions.

Stream free platform Tubi has finalized its content roster for November 2026, introducing a diverse selection of films and television series to its library. The monthly update includes high-profile Hollywood productions, horror franchises, and independent dramas, maintaining the service's reputation for offering extensive entertainment without subscription fees.

Major Film Additions in November

Tubi will introduce several critical and commercial successes to its catalog at the beginning of the month. James Franco directed and starred in The Disaster Artist, a biographical comedy-drama exploring the making of The Room, which arrives on November 1. Also debuting on November 1 is Steven Spielberg's Catch Me If You Can, starring Leonardo DiCaprio as con artist Frank Abagnale Jr.

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The lineup continues with Steel Magnolias, a comedy-drama directed by Herbert Ross, and Rob Reiner's Misery, based on Stephen King's novel. Ex Machina, written and directed by Alex Garland, joins the collection as a sci-fi thriller featuring Oscar Isaac and Domhnall Gleeson alongside Alicia Vikander.

Quentin Tarantino's Western The Hateful Eight rounds out the early November releases. The platform also adds the entire Hunger Games movie series, providing viewers with access to the complete saga in one comprehensive package.

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Horror and Thriller Updates

The mid-to-late November schedule features significant additions to the horror genre. Saw X arrives on Tubi on November 19. Directed by Kevin Greutert, this installment is set between the events of Saw and Saw II. The plot follows John Kramer, played by Tobin Bell, who travels to Mexico for an experimental cancer treatment.

The procedure proves to be a scam, prompting Kramer to seek revenge against those responsible. This addition aligns with Tubi's strategy of maintaining a robust library of thriller and horror content that appeals to genre enthusiasts looking for free viewing options.

Family and Sports Drama Entries

Not all new content targets mature audiences. Sidelined 3: End Game arrives on November 26. Based on Tay Marley's novel The QB and Me, this sports drama serves as the final entry in the Sidelined trilogy. It stars Noah Beck as USC quarterback Drayton Lahey and Siena Agudong as Dallas Bryan.

The film follows Lahey as he attempts to win back his high school sweetheart while pursuing a Heisman Trophy. Don't Quit, directed by Chris Stokes, is also added to the platform, offering a narrative about a fighter returning to the ring to help her younger sister achieve victory.

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Platform Strategy and Content Availability

Tubi continues to differentiate itself from subscription-based competitors by offering a wide variety of licensed content and original productions. The November additions reflect a balanced approach, mixing blockbuster movies with niche dramas and horror films.

Viewers can access all these titles through the Tubi application or website without any monthly charges. The consistent expansion of the library ensures that users have fresh content to discover throughout the month, reinforcing Tubi's position as a leading free streaming service in the market.