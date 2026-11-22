Tubi is adding classic Saturday morning cartoons and Xiaolin Showdown to its free streaming library on December 1st, ending a 23-year gap for fans of these beloved animated series.

The long-awaited digital debut of the Saturday morning cartoons library is officially scheduled to begin on December 1st, marking a significant milestone for animated television history. After a 23-year absence from modern streaming platforms, these classic series will finally become available to audiences at no cost. This major release arrives on Tubi, a platform that has been aggressively expanding its content library to offer high-quality programming without subscription fees.

Tubi Adds Classic Animated Series to Platform

Tubi has secured the rights to stream a vast collection of beloved shows that were once staples of weekend mornings. This includes iconic properties from Cartoon Network and Fox Kids, as well as gems from the Kids WB! lineup. The move ends a period where fans could only access these titles through expensive home video purchases or limited digital storefronts. Now, a new slate of releases is coming to the platform, bringing these nostalgic favorites back to the forefront of pop culture.

Also read Tubi Weekend Streaming Picks: Sci-Fi Hits and New Releases

The announcement confirms that fan-favorite Cartoon Network movies and specials will be returning to the service. Viewers can expect to see classics like Dexter's Laboratory: Ego Trip hit the stream. Additionally, the library will feature the Ed, Edd n Eddy series, including Jingle Jingle Jangle, Hanky Panky Hullabaloo, and the Big Picture Show. These additions ensure that the core identity of Saturday morning television is fully represented in this new digital chapter.

Xiaolin Showdown Returns With Martial Arts Action

Among the most anticipated additions is Xiaolin Showdown, originally created by Christy Hui in 2003. The series follows a group of kids training in specialty martial arts to protect mysterious artifacts known as the Shen Gong Wu. The plot involves intense contests where Xiaolin warriors face off against enemies to claim these magical items. Episodes frequently featured imaginative third acts with unique contests that pitted different skills against one another for ownership of the treasures.

Advertisement

The show is renowned for its surprising narrative twists and a serialized story arc that spanned three seasons before a later reboot. Fans who remember the original run will appreciate seeing the series again on Tubi. The platform offers a perfect opportunity to revisit the action and adventure that captivated audiences on Saturday mornings. It serves as a testament to the enduring popularity of the animated action genre from that era.

Free Streaming Model Replaces Scarcity Era

For nearly two decades, these cartoons were largely inaccessible outside of initial physical media releases. Tubi's decision to make this library totally free addresses a major gap in the streaming market. This strategy aligns with the company's recent strides to provide high-value content without paywalls. By offering these shows on a rotational schedule in the past, Tubi hinted at this larger collection. The full launch on December 1st fulfills that promise completely.

This release also highlights the shifting landscape of television rights. Shows from networks like Fox Kids and One Saturday Morning are now finding new homes in ad-supported streaming. The platform aims to capture both nostalgia-driven older viewers and a new generation of fans discovering these series for the first time. It represents a win for consumers who have long sought convenient access to these animated classics.

Fan Reaction and Future Streaming Landscape

The announcement has sparked immediate discussion among the animated community. Fans are already debating where Xiaolin Showdown ranks among their Kids WB! favorites. The return of these titles invites viewers to reflect on the cultural impact of early 2000s animation. It also raises questions about other forgotten sci-fi or detective series that might join the library next. Tubi's growth suggests that demand for free, high-quality nostalgic content is stronger than ever.

Advertisement

The success of this launch could influence how other networks handle their back catalogs. It proves that free access can drive significant engagement for legacy content. As December 1st approaches, anticipation continues to build for the full roster of titles. Tubi has positioned itself as a key player in the preservation and presentation of animated history. This move solidifies its status as a go-to destination for classic television enthusiasts.