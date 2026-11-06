Tubi Free Movies This Weekend: The Crow, Day After Tomorrow, Catching Fire

Tubi's free library now includes The Crow, The Day After Tomorrow and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, all arriving November 1 this weekend.

Viewers looking for free movies this weekend have three new options on Tubi, as three films arrived on the free streaming service on November 1. The picks are The Crow (2024), The Day After Tomorrow (2004), and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), all of which can be streamed at no cost on Tubi.

The new lineup follows a Halloween weekend in which Tubi recommendations included the parody Scary Movie, the horror thriller Ready or Not, and Sydney Sweeney's The Voyeurs. With the holiday over, none of the three recent recommendations were trending on Tubi's overall chart, so the November 1 arrivals offer a fresh set of titles for genre fans.

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Tubi Free Movies: The Crow Is Trending Now

The Crow (2024) is the only one of the three November 1 arrivals currently trending on Tubi. According to FlixPatrol, it ranks as the free streamer's 5th most popular movie or TV show on its Top 10 Overall chart.

The film is a new iteration of the superhero story and is not connected to the 1994 movie starring Brandon Lee. Bill Skarsgård, known for the It franchise and for movies such as Nosferatu, takes over the role of Eric Draven, the character known as The Crow, and Rupert Sanders directed the film.

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The story follows Draven, who is resurrected with a healing factor, a power the article compares to the one held by Hugh Jackman's Wolverine but with a gothic twist. He must kill the man who ordered the murder of Draven and his girlfriend in order for her to be resurrected, and the film is set in a corrupt city that is as much a character as Draven himself.

The film suits viewers who enjoy brutal R-rated action sequences and gritty revenge stories. The reviewer describes Skarsgård's intense performance in a dark hero role, a type of part he does not usually play, as a nice change of pace.

The Day After Tomorrow Brings Climate Disaster to Tubi

The Day After Tomorrow, released in 2004, is one of the three films that arrived on Tubi on November 1. The film became a huge box office hit, grossing $552.6 million worldwide, and has become a classic sci-fi disaster movie.

The film takes climate change to the next level, using a real problem the world is currently dealing with to explore a possible future in which humanity must grapple with the start of a new ice age. Its grand scope includes impactful moments of destruction and beautiful imagery of a world covered in snow.

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The reviewer argues that the film's visual effects still hold up today. The film's talented ensemble includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Emmy Rossum, and more, which the reviewer presents as an attractive reason for viewers to check it out on Tubi.

Hunger Games Free Movies Set Up Sunrise on the Reaping

All five Hunger Games movies released so far started streaming for free on Tubi as of November 1. That availability makes the franchise a strong choice for a binge before the theatrical release of the prequel The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping on November 20.

The reviewer ranks The Hunger Games: Catching Fire first among the group. It has a 90% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes and introduces the Quarter Quell, an event that happens every 25 years and turns the already sadistic Hunger Games into a bigger and deadlier format.

Catching Fire follows the 3rd Quarter Quell, while Sunrise on the Reaping shows Haymitch's story in the 2nd Quarter Quell. The Catching Fire cast includes Alan Ritchson, known from Reacher, which the reviewer cites as a reason it is a must-watch on Tubi this month.