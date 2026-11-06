Tubi CEO Anjali Sud, Roku Media President Charlie Collier Leave The Fold As Fox Sets Exec Team After Roku Close

Neither Charlie Collier, who ran Roku's ad and platform business, nor Tubi CEO Anjali Sud will have roles at Fox Corp. after its acquisition of Roku.

Online Media Pioneer Salon To Shutter: “Our Publishing Model Is No Longer Sustainable”, which Wood founded, the digital division has been set up as home to Roku, Tubi, Red Seat Ventures and other properties.

Sud, who presided over Tubi’s rise to the top of the free, ad-supported streaming sector, is taking on a role outside of the company, the memo said. She will stay on to help with the transition to Pete Distad, the former Apple exec who spearheaded the launch of flagship streamer Fox One and will now add Tubi as well as Roku subsidiary Frndly TV to his portfolio.

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“She and her team have helped take Tubi from a challenger brand to a free streaming force,” Wood and Cheesbrough wrote of Sud. “We want to thank her for her extraordinary contributions and wish her every success in her next endeavor. ” Collier became President of Roku Media in 2022 after a run as CEO of Fox Entertainment. He previously had overseen cable network AMC.

Mustafa Ozgen will succeed Wood as CEO of Roku. The streaming provider’s open platform, which Wood and Cheesbrough said is “central to its success with viewers and content partners,” will stay intact. Ozgen will continue to lead Roku’s device, product and technology organization.

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In addition, he will now oversee Fox ad tech platform AdRise, the Roku Channel, streaming services partnerships, Roku Subscriptions, subscription service Howdy, Roku Pay, and Roku brand and creative operations. Also exiting with Collier and Sud are Chris Handman, SVP and General Counsel at Roku, and Robyn Peterson, EVP of AdRise.

Other new appointments include Mike Bidgoli, who has been promoted to president of Tubi, reporting to Distad; Frndly TV co-founder and CEO Andy Karofsky, who will also join Distad’s group; and Lisa Holme, head of content for The Roku Channel. Holme will report to Distad and work closely with Adam Lewinson and the Tubi content team. Ad sales across the portfolio will continue to report to Jeff Collins, President of Advertising Sales at Fox.

“We won’t have every answer on Day 1,” Wood and Cheesbrough wrote. “We’ll share decisions as they’re made, be clear about what’s still open, and keep moving. Our priorities remain the same: build great products, serve our viewers and partners, and support each other. ” The memo noted that town halls are planned in San Jose and San Francisco on Monday; the Fox lot and Santa Monica on Tuesday; Austin Wednesday and New York Thursday.