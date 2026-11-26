Tubi's 'Sidelined' trilogy, its first with an influencer in the lead, ends this Thanksgiving. Here's how creator-led YA became a strategy for the streamer.

Tubi’s “Sidelined” trilogy ends Thanksgiving. It was the platform’s first YA original and the first with an influencer, TikToker Noah Beck, in a lead role.

Tubi says more than 20 million people have watched the first two films. Since then, Tubi has kept casting creators and built its Creatorverse hub, which now has more than 35,000 episodes from 700 creators. Devices watching creator titles rose about 45% from January to September. Producers are betting on two built-in audiences, the source book’s readers and the star’s followers, as streamers’ YA demands change every few months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A determined dancer with big plans for life after high school. The bad boy who stars on the football team. Put the two high schoolers together, let feelings start to bloom, and what could possibly go wrong? That’s the setup for “Sidelined,” the first original franchise Tubi has built around an influencer.