Tuberville and Jones Report Final Campaign Funds Before Election Day

Republican Tommy Tuberville and Democrat Doug Jones disclose final fundraising totals before the November 2026 Alabama governor race, revealing a massive cash disparity.

Republican U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville and Democrat Doug Jones announced their final fundraising numbers in the critical days leading up to the Election Day for the Alabama governor race. An analysis of campaign finance filings submitted through November 2, 2026, reveals the financial scale of the contest just as voters prepare to head to the polls.

Tuberville Leads in Cash Reserves

Senator Tuberville has raised approximately $18.2 million since May 2025, maintaining a significant financial advantage over his Democratic opponent. According to the most recent state summary reports, Tuberville holds about $2.6 million in cash on hand. This substantial reserve provides a buffer for potential late-stage advertising or legal contingencies as the election concludes.

Also read Tuberville Defeats Jones in Alabama Senate Rematch

Jones Relies on Small Donors

Doug Jones has raised approximately $7.1 million since entering the race on November 24, 2025. The gap between the two candidates is approximately $11 million in total funds raised. In terms of liquid capital, Jones has about $411,000 available, which is significantly lower than Tuberville's reserves. This disparity highlights the different fundraising strategies employed by each campaign in the final stretch.

Major Contributions to Tuberville

In the period from October 28 through November 2, Tuberville received 690 contributions totaling $424,416. Jared Isaacman of Easton, Pennsylvania, provided a $100,000 donation, bringing Tuberville to 41 donors who have contributed $100,000 or more. Business entities contributed approximately $196,000 during this week, including $40,000 from ServisFirst of Birmingham and $25,000 from Axon Enterprises of Scottsdale, Arizona.

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Three Birmingham firms made contributions on November 2. CGP Management donated $20,000, while CG Buchalter and Capital Growth Medvest each gave $15,000. Huntsville donor James Spencer added another $25,000, raising his total contributions to $125,000. Nineteen gifts of $5,000 or more accounted for about 78% of the week's money. No new PAC gifts were reported for Tuberville after October 27.

Jones Campaign Boosted by Small Gifts

Jones collected 4,907 contributions amounting to $296,089 during the same timeframe. Ninety-six percent of these new gifts were $100 or less, yet they supplied 44% of the week's total money. The Democratic Education Action Network Alabama, which lists a Powder Springs, Georgia, address, gave $20,000 on October 30. This organization is now Jones' largest PAC donor.

George Landegger of Rye Brook, New York, contributed another $10,000, bringing his total to $105,000. He is the first Jones donor to pass the $100,000 mark. Donald Hess also gave $10,000, raising his total to $40,000. G. Kent Haney of Gadsden donated $15,000. Additionally, Giles Enterprises of Montgomery gave $5,000 more, becoming Jones' top business donor at $20,000 total.

Expenditures Favor Media Buyouts

Jones made 80 payments totaling $378,256 between October 28 and November 2. Of this amount, $100,000 went to Lever Communications, the Maryland media firm that has received about half of everything Jones has spent. Other significant payments included $37,500 to iHeartMedia and $31,664 to Sheraton Birmingham, both listed as advertising expenses.

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Tuberville made only eight payments totaling $3,748 during this period, mostly processing fees and bank charges. His largest spending occurred earlier in October. Since May 2025, Tuberville has spent about $15.1 million. About 57% of that has gone to Go Big Media LLC of Washington, D.C. Jones has spent about $6.6 million, with about half going to Lever Communications, or 52% when payments to its affiliate, Joe Trippi and Associates, are included.