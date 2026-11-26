TikTok star Sabrina Bahsoon discusses her six-month disappearance, psychotic break, and sectioning under the Mental Health Act in her first interview since returning.

Sabrina Bahsoon, the twenty-six-year-old influencer globally recognized as Tube Girl, has provided a detailed account of the severe mental health crisis that led to her six-month absence from social media. The Malaysian Durham graduate, who initially gained massive fame for her confident dance videos filmed on the London Underground, revealed that she was sectioned under the Mental Health Act following a terrifying episode of psychosis. This disclosure comes after she returned to TikTok in September, ending a silence that had left her nine hundred thousand followers deeply concerned about her well-being and safety.

The Onset Of Acute Psychotic Episode

The breakdown occurred in March of this year after months of relentless work in her burgeoning career, which included high-profile collaborations with Naomi Campbell, magazine features in Vogue, a music career, and a cameo alongside Brad Pitt in the twenty twenty-five blockbuster F1. Bahsoon described the initial symptoms as an overwhelming inability to function, stating that she was screaming, crying, and talking incoherently while suffering from severe anxiety and sleeplessness. She attempted to film an advert for her Instagram page but struggled immensely, eventually going home to seek space and clarity amidst the growing confusion in her mind.

Also read Sabrina Bahsoon's Mental Health Crisis and Tube Comeback

Her condition deteriorated rapidly when she visited her then-boyfriend, where she abruptly ended their relationship because she felt unfit for the partnership. Her sisters arrived immediately upon being notified, only to witness a shocking escalation in her behavior. Bahsoon recalled filming videos of herself screaming at her phone and becoming increasingly violent, including attempts to escape the flat and threats to jump from the window. The situation became so volatile that her siblings were forced to call an ambulance after she began hurting herself and displaying out-of-character aggression.

Failures In Emergency Medical Response

Upon arrival at the Accident and Emergency department, Bahsoon claims there was no accurate diagnosis, with medical staff attributing her distress to a freakout over a breakup. She was prescribed sleeping pills and kept overnight before being discharged to stay with her siblings. However, her condition worsened significantly within hours, leading to vivid hallucinations and delusions that triggered violent outbursts, including smashing light fixtures and throwing belongings across the room. She also experienced memory loss, recalling only confusion and a sense of being someone else entirely during this period.

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Despite repeated calls to paramedics, the situation remained uncontrolled as she appeared calm during their arrival only to become violent again once they left. The police eventually intervened, with Bahsoon's last memory at home being handcuffed and placed in a police van. It took four people to restrain her before she was sedated, and she spent the subsequent four days in A&E before being formally sectioned under the Mental Health Act and transferred to a psychiatric ward for two months of intensive care.

Recovery And Return To Public Life

Bahsoon's parents suspected an alternative explanation for her symptoms beyond psychosis, but she was ultimately treated in a secure psychiatric environment. She now asserts that the doctors treating her made shocking oversights during her hospitalization, although specific details of these medical failures were not fully elaborated in the current account. After regaining her stability, she has mustered the confidence to film her first TikTok video on the Tube since leaving the hospital, marking a significant step in her recovery and reintegration into the public eye.

The viral star, known for her unapologetic self-expression and the billion views amassed under the hashtag Tube Girl, emphasized that her disappearance was not a choice but a medical necessity driven by a severe mental health episode. Her decision to share this traumatic experience publicly, through an interview with the Daily Mail, aims to inform followers about the harsh realities of mental health crises and the complex journeys required to return to normalcy after being sectioned.