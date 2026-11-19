Residents say they support Border Patrol operations but want more transparency about plans for a new checkpoint near their community.

TUBAC, AZ — What was originally established as an interim Border Patrol checkpoint along Interstate 19 in 2010 has now been operating for more than 15 years.

Now, plans for a new facility are raising questions among nearby residents who say they want more information about what the project could mean for their community. Tubac is located about 25 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

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Gary Brasher, a Tubac resident of 43 years and managing broker at Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, and Rich Bohman, who has lived in Tubac for 30 years, both say they served on a committee when discussions about the checkpoint were taking place in 2009. Bohman is a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who built custom homes in Tubac until his retirement.

“When the Border Patrol was proposing to have a Laredo-style checkpoint, like a toll booth, multi-million dollar, they did not have the financing for it or appropriated funds, so they ended up having a temporary checkpoint, which we do now,” Bohman said. According to a 2010 U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release, the interim checkpoint officially opened on April 4, 2010.

The $1.5 million facility included a large canopy designed to protect agents and motorists from the desert sun and other elements. The checkpoint currently operates with two lanes open most of the time.

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“They have a third lane that would be available to be opened. We obviously support better security for the agents that are standing there, but we just don't think you need to spend $63 million to do it,” Brasher said. Celeste Wisdom, with the Tubac Chamber of Commerce, shares concerns about the lack of information surrounding the plans.

“Perception is a big thing in the world, and so if they're planning to build a big compound, and we don't even know what it is, but let's say they are, that will affect how tourists view our community,” Wisdom said. Tubac is known for its art and history, drawing visitors to galleries and businesses throughout the village. Larry Caveney, owner of BlackDog Contemporary Art Gallery, said the arts community plays an important role in attracting visitors.

“This area actually supports artists because it's the foundation basically; it’s what brings everyone else in,” Caveney said. Gale Thomssen owns Cactus Wren Art Gallery in Tubac.

"Art is everything here," she explains. Thomssen says Tubac is a safe community.

"Maybe 40 years ago safety was an issue, but not anymore. " She wants answers from officials about what the plans are. "We all want answers," she explains. "This is America, and we deserve to know.

" A July 2026 federal procurement forecast outlines plans for a new checkpoint near the existing I-19 facility, with an estimated cost between $50 million and $100 million. The project calls for architectural and engineering design services, as well as construction of a new checkpoint and supporting facilities. The proposed project is expected to be awarded through the federal government's Design-Build OB3 contracting program, which allows prequalified contractors to handle both the design and construction of government facilities.

Separately, a Department of Homeland Security contract award lists $63.4 million for the design and construction of a new checkpoint facility in Nogales. The award does not specifically identify the I-19 site, and it remains unclear whether the contract is connected to the proposed project. The Santa Cruz Valley Citizens held a community meeting in early November. The group says a Border Patrol representative was expected to attend but canceled a few days before the event.

Mary Vanis, president of the Santa Cruz Valley Citizens, said the BP representative expressed interest in rescheduling.

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“He said he would like to reschedule, and I sent him a text back saying I'd be happy to reschedule. Just let me know when you're available, and I haven't heard from him since,” Vanis said. Vanis also emphasized that they are not opposed to the Border Patrol agents.

"We're not opposed to what they're trying to do. What we are opposed to is the vast expansion that is being discussed in terms of how that would affect traffic moving in and out, the essence of what that would mean to our community and our artists and our galleries and people being hesitant to come to our community. Those are the things we're worried about.

And so I think there has to be some opportunity for the community to give input.

" U.S. Rep. Adelita Grijalva issued the following statement to KGUN 9: "My office has not received any information from U.S. Customs and Border Protection about this project. I share the concerns of local residents who are rightfully worried about how this proposed expansion will negatively impact their community. This project is a giant waste of taxpayer dollars.

" U.S. Rep. Adelita Grijalva While residents do not have the authority to approve or reject a federal construction project, federal law does provide opportunities for public involvement in certain projects through the environmental review process. Under the National Environmental Policy Act , federal agencies are expected to involve the public in the review of proposed projects. When an agency releases a draft Environmental Assessment, it must invite public comments and consider that feedback as part of its review.

According to Nogales International, designs for the I-19 Checkpoint Expansion project are in the final stages. U.S. Customs and Border Protection was contacted by KGUN 9 for clarification about the proposed checkpoint, including the project's scope. The agency did not respond by publication. KGUN 9 also asked if an Environmental Assessment would be made available for the public to view, but CBP has not responded to that, either.

——— Athena Kehoe is a reporter for KGUN 9, she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2024 after graduating from Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Athena by emailing athena.kehoe@kgun9.com or by connecting on X/Twitter.