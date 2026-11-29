The Atlanta Falcons released quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he appeared in only one game for the team this season, completing two passes before an interception ended the game against the Baltimore Ravens. The release highlights the ongoing struggles of former Miami Dolphins starters following the team's rebuilding project, as several key players from the 2025 roster have underperformed with new teams in 2026.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Miami Dolphins may be going through a very painful season as they begin a rebuilding project, but the players they let go as part of that process aren't exactly lighting it up in 2026, either.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's release from the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday was just the latest example, and it came after wider receiver Jaylen Waddle had yet another forgettable performance for the Denver Broncos in their Black Friday loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tagovailoa's release came at an odd time of the year, leading some to believe that he asked to be set free so he could sign with another team, though the statement from Falcons GM Ian Cunningham didn't indicate that at all.

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The other question is whether Tagovailoa would be a more appealing option right now for a team like, say, the New England Patriots than the other two recently released longtime starters, Aaron Rodgers and Daniel Jones. Let's not forget that even at his best, Tagovailoa didn't exactly thrive in cold weather conditions.