Tsui Hark’s Restored ‘Peking Opera Blues’ Screens at Shanghai Film Festival

Tsui Hark's 1986 Hong Kong classic gets a 4K Dolby Atmos makeover, with 150 hours of frame-by-frame digital refinement by L'Immagine Ritrovata.

” returned to the big screen in a new 4K Dolby Atmos restoration, with the remastered version screening at the 28thThe restoration was carried out by Bologna-based film archive L’Immagine Ritrovata.

Working from original source film elements, the lab completed a full 4K scan followed by 150 hours of painstaking digital work on individual frames. The process preserved the original film grain and cinematic texture while calibrating brightness, contrast and color saturation for stability and clarity. On the audio side, the source soundtracks were digitally cleaned and remixed into a new Dolby Atmos configuration designed to retain the sonic character of the original.

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This year marks the 40th anniversary of the film’s original release. Actress Sally Yeh, one of the picture’s stars, attended the pre-screening forum held ahead of the screening.

“Four decades later, seeing this work restored and about to grace the screen once again leaves me deeply moved,” Yeh said. “Of all the roles in my career, this is the one that feels closest to who I really am. ” This year marks the sixth year of the SIFF–Bvlgari partnership. The brand previously supported the restoration of “Cleopatra” in 2013.

Chen Guo, managing director of Shanghai International Film & TV Events Center, noted that the collaboration extends beyond the restoration itself, encompassing film screenings and cultural exchanges.

“By safeguarding and revitalizing cinematic heritage, we hope to bring these classics to more audiences and inspire a lifelong love of film,” Chen said. ‘Virginia Woolf’s Night & Day’ Review: Haley Bennett Is Starry-Eyed in a Literary Adaptation With Much Heart and a Heavy HandApple TV’s ‘For All Mankind’ Spinoff ‘Star City’ Is a Flawless Alt-History Thriller: TV ReviewHollywood Movies Largely Sat Out Cannes This Year. Does the Festival Need Them?

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