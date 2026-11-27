The Transportation Security Administration notes that turkey, stuffing and pies can fly in carry-ons, but gravy and cranberry sauce must go in checked bags.

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Thanksgiving turkeys can fly in the overhead bin this holiday weekend — but the gravy will have to ride in cargo.rush nationwide on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, the Transportation Security Administration is reminding travelers about which holiday foods and drinks can clear airport checkpoints and which ones belong in checked luggage. Officials at Boston Logan International Airport, which is bracing for up to 77,000 travelers a day on Sunday and Monday, issued the reminder in an effort to keep security lines moving during the post-holiday surge.

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The agency's rule of thumb comes down to solids versus liquids, with plenty of Thanksgiving staples falling on either side of the line. All meats — turkey, ham and chicken, for example — are considered solids and are allowed in carry-on bags. Transportation Security Administration officials are reminding travelers of which Thanksgiving dishes and leftovers are permitted in carry-on bags ahead of peak holiday travel.