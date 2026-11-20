The TSA shares critical security tips for Thanksgiving travel at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, including food rules and prohibited items to ensure a smooth holiday journey.

The Transportation Security Administration is issuing updated guidance for travelers preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday rush at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. As the busiest travel period of the year begins, agency officials are urging passengers to review specific regulations regarding food items and prohibited objects before arriving at the terminal. This proactive communication aims to reduce bottlenecks and ensure a smoother screening process for the millions of Americans expected to fly during this traditional celebration of gratitude and family gatherings.

TSA Security Protocols for Food Items

One of the most frequent sources of confusion during holiday screenings involves the transportation of homemade or store-bought food. The Transportation Security Administration permits solid food items in both carry-on and checked bags without restriction. However, passengers must be aware that liquids, gels, and aerosols placed in carry-on bags are subject to the strict 3-1-1 rule. This regulation mandates that each container must hold three ounces or less, all containers must fit inside a single one-quart clear plastic bag, and only one bag is allowed per passenger.

Also read Thanksgiving travel at SEA: What leftovers can go in carry-on bags

Travelers planning to bring liquid foods such as soup, gravy, jam, or jelly must adhere to these volume limits or place these items in checked luggage. If a traveler attempts to bring a container of liquid food that exceeds the three-ounce limit in their carry-on bag, security officers will require the item to be discarded or the passenger to check their bag. This process can significantly delay departure times, so packing liquids in checked bags is highly recommended for those transporting large quantities of holiday leftovers or specialty ingredients.

Ice packs, ice bags, and gel packs used to keep food cool are also subject to scrutiny. These cooling elements are permitted if they are completely frozen solid at the time of screening. If these packs are partially melted or slushy, they are treated as liquids and must comply with the three-ounce limit. Travelers who rely on ice packs for medical needs or sensitive food items should declare these items to the screening officers to facilitate a faster inspection process and avoid unnecessary confiscation.

Advertisement

Unusual Items Found in Carry-On Luggage

The Transportation Security Administration has shared details about the strangest and most unexpected items confiscated from passengers during recent security screenings. These incidents highlight the importance of thorough packing and knowledge of federal regulations. While most travelers adhere to rules, the agency frequently encounters unusual objects that pose potential security risks or violate specific transport guidelines.

Historical data from the agency indicates that travelers have attempted to bring various non-standard items through checkpoints. These have included unusual sporting equipment, large quantities of spices, and other novelty items that may appear harmless but violate security protocols. By sharing these examples, the agency aims to educate the traveling public and encourage self-correction before reaching the inspection line. This transparency helps reduce the number of items that need to be discarded, saving time for everyone involved in the screening process.

Preparing for the Thanksgiving Travel Rush at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is anticipating a significant increase in passenger volume as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches. Airport management and the Transportation Security Administration are implementing additional staffing and resources to handle the influx of travelers. Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport earlier than usual to account for potentially longer wait times at security checkpoints and check-in counters.

The agency recommends that travelers utilize mobile boarding passes and clear bags for liquids to expedite the screening process. Clear bags allow security officers to see the contents of the bag without needing to open it, speeding up the flow of passengers through the checkpoint. Additionally, removing laptops, large electronics, and liquids from bags before reaching the conveyor belt is a standard requirement that, when followed correctly, minimizes delays. Travelers should also ensure that their identification documents are easily accessible and valid for the duration of their trip.

Advertisement

For those driving to the airport, checking traffic conditions and allowing extra time for the commute is essential. Parking facilities may fill up quickly during peak travel days, so pre-booking parking reservations is strongly advised. The airport also offers various off-site parking options with shuttle services for travelers seeking potentially more affordable rates or greater availability during the busy holiday week. Staying informed through official airport channels and the Transportation Security Administration website will help travelers navigate the holiday season with greater ease and efficiency.