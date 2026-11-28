An item recently seized by Transportation Security Administration officers gives new meaning to the word Sharpie.

TSA officers at Richmond International Airport discovered a double-edged blade concealed inside the marker. The marker was discovered as it went through the X-ray machine at Richmond International Airport in Virginia.

An item recently seized by Transportation Security Administration officers gives new meaning to the word Sharpie. The incident started at Richmond International Airport in Virginia when a passenger with a carry-on bag allegedly tried to pass through security. As the bag went through the X-ray machine, TSA Officer Shelley Dall spotted a long piece of metal with a sharp tip and, together with fellow officer Benjamin Lewis, began searching the bag.

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"I thought it was some type of metal spear or possible tool or toy," said Lewis, who has nine years of TSA screening experience. "The passenger’s body language and reaction were normal. "At first, the officers did not suspect what looked like a simple marker.