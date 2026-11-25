Thanksgiving travel might be down nationwide this year, but that doesn't mean there won't be long lines at airport security.

TSA officer Jaime Bueno helps holiday travelers go through security at Salt Lake City International Airport on Dec. 18, 2023. Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday are expected to be busy Thanksgiving travel days at the airport, TSA officials said on Monday.

Travelers should arrive early due to expected long lines, TSA officials say. SALT LAKE CITY — Thanksgiving travel might be down nationwide this year, but that doesn't mean there won't be long lines at airport security. Long lines are expected at Salt Lake City International Airport security checkpoints on Tuesday and Wednesday, ahead of Thanksgiving, according to Transportation Security Administration officials.

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They anticipate that Sunday will be the busiest, with over 31,000 travelers going through TSA lines. Thanksgiving is typically one of the busiest travel periods every year, and TSA officers have been prepping for this week to be no exception, said Matt Davis, TSA's federal security director for Utah. The agency offers credential authentication technology, automated screening lanes and TSA PreCheck Touchless ID at Salt Lake City's airport, all of which aim to speed up the process.

Still, he urges people flying domestically to arrive at least two hours early and international flyers to arrive three hours early to find parking and make their flight on time.

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"We encourage travelers to arrive early, come prepared for screening and check their bags for prohibited items before leaving home," he said on Monday. "A little preparation can help make the travel experience smoother for everyone. ", which can help reduce the time and stress between arriving at the airport and going through security lines, said Nancy Volmer, the airport's spokeswoman.

Salt Lake City has already added holiday decor to the airport, and it plans to have performers on Wednesday to add a calming touch on a potentially stressful day.that 5.96 million Americans will fly for the holiday, a 0.2% decrease from last year. Part of that is tied to a 17% increase in average fares.likely won't change trends too much, said David Caltabiano, a spokesman for AAA Mountain West Group, who told KSL that people are still motivated to travel despite higher prices.

"Most people will keep their original travel holiday plans and only make changes if they're forced to because of a significant delay or cancellation," he said. All of the airlines have caught up and gotten their schedules in order since the ground stop, Volmer added.could impact some travel. She recommends that travelers check with their airlines to see if their flight has any delays.

AAA estimates that overall travel might only be 0.1% off of last year's record year, with 81.5 million Americans still traveling for the holiday. Nationwide, more than 3 million passengers are expected to go through TSA lines on Sunday, the estimated peak travel day, according to the agency. It set a record last year with Thanksgiving typically produces food-related dilemmas in security lines more than most other holidays. Solid foods are allowed in carry-ons, TSA officials noted.

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These include baked goods, meats, stuffing, casseroles, macaroni and cheese and fresh produce. All liquids, including jellied or homemade cranberry sauce, gravy, canned fruits or vegetables in liquid, jams and jellies must be checked in. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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