The Transportation Security Administration anticipates screening 17.6 million passengers during the Thanksgiving holiday week, while lawmakers continue to investigate Nvidia following Jensen Huang's reinstatement.

Sen Tom Cotton says Nvidia controversy is ‘not resolved’ Nvidia’s board made the right decision: The Kobeissi Letter founder on Jensen Huang’s reinstatementLawmakers push ahead with Nvidia investigation despite Huang reinstatementThe Transportation Security Administration expects to screen roughly 17.6 million passengers nationwide between Tuesday and next Monday, projecting more than 3 million travelers on the Sunday after Thanksgiving alone.during Thanksgiving week, vowing to help families reach their loved ones for the holiday "as safely and securely as possible.

" The agency said it expects to screen about 17.6 million air travelers across the country between Nov. 24 and 29, including more than 3 million passengers at U.S. airports on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. "TSA is prepared to handle the increased passenger volumes expected during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period while maintaining our focus on security," TSA Administrator David Cummins said in a statement.

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"I am grateful to the TSA employees who will work throughout the holiday to help ensure the traveling public reaches their destinations safely. A little preparation by passengers can help make the screening process more efficient for everyone.

"FAA ISSUES GROUND DELAY AT CHICAGO O'HARE DUE TO 'EQUIPMENT OUTAGE'Travelers should give themselves extra time for parking, airline check-in, baggage drop-off and security screening, the agency said. "At TSA, our highest priority is security," Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said in a statement. "While our partners at the Federal Aviation Administration and the airlines oversee other aspects of your journey, TSA is responsible for screening everyone safely and securely.

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DHS is ready to help ensure millions of American families can reach their loved ones as safely and securely as possible over the coming days. I also want to thank our patriotic TSA employees for working tirelessly to deliver on our homeland security mission during this busy holiday season.

" The Federal Aviation Administration also predicted the busiest holiday skies in 16 years for Thanksgiving week. The FAA said there were more than 417,000 forecast flights over a nine-day holiday period. Tuesday was set to be the busiest travel day, with 52,345 flights expected to take off. For flights home after Thanksgiving, 44,265 flights are scheduled on Saturday, while 50,314 are set for Sunday, the FAA said.

"Our air traffic controllers and safety professionals are working around the clock to keep Americans moving during what is expected to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel week in 16 years," FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said in a statement.

"The growing demand for air travel makes it more important than ever to continue modernizing our air traffic control system and build a national airspace system for the 21st century. "On Tuesday, low ceilings were forecast to affect flights along the West Coast. Thunderstorms were possible across Florida and the Gulf Coast on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain could affect flights across the Southeast, including Atlanta, on Wednesday before moving into the Mid-Atlantic later in the day.

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Rain and wind are expected to impact the Northeast on Thanksgiving Day.on Nov. 13 due to telecommunications equipment failures, interrupting travel for more than a million travelers during the nearly four-hour delay. The TSA said it expects to screen more than 3 million passengers at U.S. airports on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. The FAA also issued a ground stop on Tuesday afternoon for regional flights arriving at Chicago-O'Hare due to an equipment failure with the airport's runway surface radar.

The ground stop was lifted after about an hour, and a subsequent ground delay was canceled about an hour after that. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Tuesday that Americans "can rest assured we will be on the clock 24/7 to get families to their destinations safely and on time.

" "As millions of Americans prepare to hit the road or take to the skies to spend the holiday season with their loved ones, the Trump Administration's message is clear: your safety is our number one priority. From standing up a Tiger Team to ensure a seamless travel experience for fliers to using a successful new platform to predict and address congestion in the airspace, we’ve taken unprecedented action to limit flight delays and cancelations," he said in a statement.