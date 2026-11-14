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TSA Officers Discover Live Snakes, Including a Rattlesnake, in Checked Bag at Ontario Airport

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TSA Officers Discover Live Snakes, Including a Rattlesnake, in Checked Bag at Ontario Airport
Transportation Security Administration · Ontario International Airport · Live Snakes
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TSA officers at Ontario International Airport intercepted a dangerous situation by discovering two live snakes, one identified as a rattlesnake, hidden in a pillowcase within a passenger's checked luggage. The incident led to a temporary pause in screening as airport police managed the situation and the passenger surrendered the animals to a non-traveling family member.

Transportation Security Administration officers at Ontario International Airport may have prevented a dangerous situation after discovering two live snakes inside a checked bag. Transportation Security Administration officers at Ontario International Airport may have prevented a dangerous situation after discovering two live snakes inside a checked bag.

TSA Officer Benjamin Andrade-Carillo was screening a checked bag when he noticed a pillowcase inside and began examining it. He soon realized he was touching something"alive" and immediately alerted his supervisors, according to the TSA. Airport police and the passenger's airline were also notified after TSA officers noticed the bag moving. Officials later determined that one of the snakes was a rattlesnake.

Also readTSA agent finds live snakes in luggage at California airport:I need to escalate this immediately

TSA screening was temporarily paused as airport police escorted the bag to the passenger, who removed the snakes and handed them over to a family member who was not traveling. The passenger told officials the animals were his"pets" and that he had previously traveled with them on another airline.

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“In my two years of service, I had not found anything like this,” Andrade-Carillo said. “In San Diego, I experienced a gentleman trying to bring live lobsters as a carry-on. ”

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