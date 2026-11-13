TSA Officers at Anchorage Airport Arrest Walter Berry After Discovering $28000 Cocaine Stash

A 58-year-old Selawik man was arrested after TSA officers found about 185 grams of suspected cocaine in a coffee container at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. The drugs had an estimated street value of $27,750.

Transportation Security Administration officers at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport arrested Walter Berry, a 58-year-old resident of Selawik, Alaska, after discovering nearly $28000 worth of suspected cocaine hidden inside a coffee container.

The discovery occurred on November 11 during a secondary baggage screening when officers noticed a white, chalky substance that resembled coffee grounds but tested positive for cocaine. The Anchorage Airport Interdiction Team responded at approximately 6:55 a.m. to investigate the suspicious item and confirmed the bag belonged to Berry, who was preparing to board a flight from Anchorage to Kotzebue.

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The suspected drugs had a gross weight of about 185 grams, which is less than half a pound, and authorities estimated the street value at $27750 in northwestern Alaska communities like Kotzebue and Selawik. Berry was contacted at the departure gate as he was about to board, and investigators determined he had possession of the luggage before it was checked for the flight.

Following the arrest, Berry was transported to the Anchorage Correctional Complex and charged with third-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance. The investigation into the drug trafficking attempt remains ongoing with assistance from the Western Alaska Alcohol and Narcotics Team, according to statements released by the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

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This incident highlights the increasing vigilance of airport security personnel in preventing illegal substances from entering remote Alaskan regions. The arrest underscores the risks travelers face when attempting to transport controlled substances through security checkpoints, as modern screening technology and trained officers are highly effective at detecting concealed items.

Airport retailers and security experts continue to warn travelers that attempting to sneak prohibited items through airport security is futile and dangerous. Travelers are strongly advised to comply with all security protocols to avoid severe legal consequences and ensure the safety of all passengers and crew members on board.

Security experts emphasize that the consequences of such actions extend far beyond the immediate arrest, potentially impacting flight schedules and causing significant disruptions for other passengers. The case serves as a stark reminder that airport security measures are in place to protect the traveling public and prevent the movement of illegal drugs into vulnerable communities.