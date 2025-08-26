TSA Bans Certain Hair Styling Tools in Checked Luggage

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announces new regulations prohibiting certain cordless hairstyling tools in checked luggage due to potential safety concerns.

The Transportation Security Administration ( TSA ) has announced new regulations for travelers, specifically targeting certain hairstyling tools carried in checked baggage. In collaboration with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the TSA has updated its list of prohibited items to include cordless hair devices that may contain hazardous materials like gas cartridges. The FAA has outlined specific hair styling tools that are now banned from checked bags.

However, the FAA clarifies that these same cordless hair tools are permissible in carry-on luggage as long as a safety cover is securely fitted over the heating element and the device is protected from accidental activation. Hair styling tools that plug into an outlet remain allowed in both checked and carry-on luggage.This recent development follows earlier changes to airport security procedures implemented by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Earlier this year, the DHS ended the long-standing 'shoes-off' policy for domestic passengers, which had been in effect since 2001. This policy, originally implemented in response to the 'shoe bomber' incident, aimed to enhance security after Richard Reid attempted to detonate an explosive device concealed in his footwear. The 'shoes-off' policy was lifted to improve traveler experience and reduce wait times at security checkpoints. Additionally, the TSA had previously eased restrictions on liquids in carry-on bags, allowing containers up to 3.4 ounces in a quart-sized bag.The recent changes to airport security procedures, from the abolishment of the 'shoes-off' policy to the new ban on certain hair tools, suggest a broader effort by the TSA and FAA to modernize airport screening. This modernization aims to adapt to evolving technologies and threats, while simultaneously improving efficiency and enhancing the overall travel experience for passengers





