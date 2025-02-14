TSA Auctions: Find Discounted Knives and Multitools

Learn how TSA auctions sell confiscated items to the public at significantly reduced prices. Discover the process of bidding and purchasing available items, including knives, multitools, and more.

Every day, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) confiscates thousands of items from travelers at airport security checkpoints. While many assume these items are simply discarded, they are often resold through government auctions, allowing the public to purchase them at significantly reduced prices. These auctions provide an opportunity for consumers to acquire knives, multitools, and other confiscated items at a fraction of their retail cost.

These sales help offset the costs associated with handling and storing confiscated goods while ensuring that usable items are repurposed instead of being destroyed. GovDeals, a government surplus auction platform, facilitates the resale of TSA-confiscated items through state surplus agencies. Listings frequently include knives, multitools, self-defense tools, electronics, and jewelry. To participate, buyers must create an account on the GovDeals website. They can then browse available listings categorized by state and item type. Buyers place bids before auction deadlines, similar to eBay-style auctions. Upon winning a bid, they arrange for payment and pickup or shipping.In addition to GovDeals, confiscated knives and multitools can also be found on eBay. One listing, for example, offers lots of TSA-confiscated pocket knives and multitools for around $40. However, buyer feedback suggests that auctioned items can be inconsistent in quality and type. The GovDeals website frequently lists a variety of confiscated knives and related tools. Some recent listings include: Wallet Knives (26 lbs) – A bulk lot of various compact knives. 36 Pound Box of Box Knives – Includes an assortment of utility knives. Approx. 12 lbs of Assorted Black Knives – A mix of different styles and brands. Milwaukee Knives (23 lbs) – A collection of knives from the Milwaukee brand. 25 Pound Box of Swiss Army Knives – A large selection of classic Swiss Army multi-tools. Approx. 6 lbs of Assorted Gerber Knives – Featuring various Gerber brand knives. Travelers who forget or attempt to bring prohibited items through airport security may not realize that their belongings could eventually be sold to the highest bidder. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) routinely confiscates a variety of objects from passengers, from pocketknives to high-end electronics. The items do not simply disappear—they often end up in TSA auctions, where they are sold online through platforms such as GovDeals.TSA auctions remain a viable option for consumers looking for discounted knives and multitools, but buyers should exercise caution and read listing details carefully. Checking seller reviews and understanding auction policies on platforms like GovDeals and eBay can help ensure a satisfactory purchase experience





