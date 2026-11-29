A TSA officer at Richmond International Airport discovered a double-edged blade concealed inside a Sharpie marker during routine X-ray screening. The passenger was allowed to board and the incident remains under review.

A double-edged blade was found concealed inside a Sharpie marker at Virginia's Richmond International Airport (RIC). The discovery was made during a routine checkpoint screening, according to an employee story published on the Transportation Security Administration's website.

TSA officer Shelley Dall was operating an X-ray machine when she noticed something suspicious. She said she saw a long piece of metal with a sharp tip. Dall then recognized a blade on the image. Dall alerted another TSA officer, Benjamin Lewis, to conduct a bag search.

Also read TSA seizes bogus Sharpie that was way too sharp

TSA Officer Discovers Blade Hidden Inside Sharpie

Lewis thought the suspicious image was some type of metal spear or possible tool or toy. He also thought the passenger's body language and reaction to the search was normal. When the image appeared on the X-ray screen, Lewis noticed a cap barely visible on the blade. He then removed the marker's cap and found the double-edged blade inside.

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He notified a supervisor and monitored the passenger. The passenger was allowed to board the plane. The incident is still under review. It was not immediately clear what charges, if any, the passenger could face.

Lewis said he has seen all kinds of things and gimmicks, ranging from pretty cool to Why would you do that. He urged TSA officers not to become complacent. Trust your gut, and be respectful toward your coworkers and passengers, he said. Keith Jeffries is the Florida-based vice president of K2 Security Screening Group.

Security Expert Warns Against Testing Airport Screening Systems

He is also a former federal security director for TSA at Los Angeles International Airport. He told Fox News Digital that concealed blades are not uncommon at airport checkpoints. It's not uncommon to see artfully concealed blades inside of items, Jeffries said. Pack your own bag, know what's in your bag and do not try to test the system, he added.

Jeffries also said live snakes are far from the craziest thing he has found at an airport screening. He previously told Fox News Digital about the range of unusual items he has encountered. The TSA has used the incident to remind travelers about the importance of following security rules. The agency frequently publishes stories about strange items found at checkpoints across the country.

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Concealed Weapons Pose Challenge For Airport Screeners

Artfully concealed weapons pose a particular challenge for screeners. X-ray images can be difficult to interpret when objects are hidden inside everyday items. In this case, the shape of the blade was visible enough for Dall to spot it. The incident at Richmond International Airport is one of many unusual finds reported by TSA officers in recent months. The agency continues to review the case.