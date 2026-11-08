Truth Social has Become the President’s Digital Bunker

The president’s failed social-media platform serves as a preview of the next two years.

The president sits alone in the middle of a vast structure, yelling. Around him, a trickle of people — some familiar, others interchangeable — come to say what they’re supposed to say and pretend to listen.

The architecture itself is familiar to everyone yet has been made to feel shoddy,unprompted and to no one in particular. Images of the man are everywhere, as are stacks of sycophantic articles and misleading charts and numbers strewn about in case he passes by. There is nothing left here for anyone but him. The structure, built with grand ambitions, has become a care home, a symbol of decline, a bunker.

Also read Trump offers Dana White White House press secretary job in Truth Social post

It is a place fewer and fewer people want to visit, constantly renovated around a person they no longer want to hear from. If you want a preview of what the Trump era will look like in the aftermath of Tuesday’s midterm blowout, you could do worse than to look at his failed social-media platform.

Announced in 2021, when former and future president Trump was still banned from Twitter and Facebook, and released to the public the next year, the platform was devised, in his words, to “stand up to Big Tech. ” For the next five years, it was often where Donald Trump, first as a private citizen and then as president, spoke first — at an average of more than 22 times per day.

Unlike Trump’s presidency, Truth Social was never a real cultural force. Its importance, instead, was mandatory: The president owned it, and the president was there. Its name was uttered thousands of times by TV-news anchors and government officials, a constant reminder that he had the power to make them look and that American governance ran directly through him and his personal website. As he lost his mandate — such as it— Truth Social became, instead, arbitrary and absurd.

Even the platform’s users, a small group of mass-posting true believers flanked by poorly concealed, were paying less attention. The collapse happened there first. And so did Trump’s response: He started posting more. Since then, the platform has been remarkably self-contained, a “” of misinformation, according to researchers, but only within its own walls.

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As a “social-media platform” in any widely agreed-upon definition of the term, Truth Social doesn’t really exist and never has. It was a platform-shaped website built around a single person, less of a network than a few thousand feeds downstream from one guy. Trump’s posts functioned as press releases with comment sections, re-shared on the far more popular X and across other social-media sites.

It was often,in Iran; it was where cease-fires between Israel and Hamas, and then again between the United States and Iran, materialized and disappeared repeatedly; it was where citizens of U.S. cities first heard their streets would soon be filled with ICE agents or the National Guard; it was where Trump announced pardons and stunts, architectural projects and renamings .

Like TwitterFor those who couldn’t wait a few extra seconds for the president’s posts to show up everywhere else — and who might be able to extract value from knowing about, say, an air strike a few moments before the rest of the market — Truth SocialWhich brings us to the other most pertinent fact about Truth Social: As a business, it was, from the start, an obvious grift. In 2021, its newly launched parent company went public through a— remember those?

— in a bid to attract public investment. After years of investigation and delay, the stock debuted in March 2024 and soared, initially. Trump Media & Technology Group, much of which was owned by Trump himself, was briefly valued at nearly $9 billion. That year, revenue was in the low-single-digit millions, comparable to a successful McDonald’s franchise; unlike a McDonald’s franchise, that year it would.

Currently, the company is in the process of merging with a nuclear-fusion firm in an apparent attempt to capitalize on the AI boom, a plan it announced,, in 2025. Shortly after its IPO, stock in Truth Social’s parent company closed above $66 a share. Today, it closed below $5, an all-time low. Every last person who bought into the company after its IPO is now deep underwater. Much in the way Truth Social was never really a social network, it was never really a business, either.

Most people knew this, of course: the people listening to pundits vocalize on-air about the president’s “Truth Social posts”; the investors who thought they might make some cash on a meme stock anyway, or that it would be buoyed by an eternal MAGA movement; the institutional investors that bought in for reasons they neither wanted norto articulate. But while the Trump administration lost its last remaining momentum on Tuesday, Truth Social entered its lame-duck period more than a year ago, the moment the president’s popularity crested.

Going into the midterms, the platform was a ghost town where even the bots seemed tired. Trump pumped out an unreadable cascade of endorsements for different states, one after the other. He wrote that “Abdul El-Sayed Hates Jews and Hates Blacks. Don’t feel bad, he also Hates Whites,” adding, “He will, 100%, do you in!

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” He threatened prosecution in Alaska over “ELECTION FRAUD” by “DUMOCRATS” and posted a link about how his midterm travel “Runs Circles Around Obama, Biden. ” There was a post about the Reflecting Pool, a Mike Lawler endorsement, and a video from right-wing influencer Benny Johnson about Florida turnout. There was a Sean Hannity clip assuring viewers the races were all a “dead heat,” in which a guest said candidates should be thankful for Trump, and a not so comforting post about Republicans flipping … Guam. This was followed by a complaint about another Fox News personality’s voice — “DUMB AS A ROCK, but it’s the voice that gets me” — followed byThe FoxNews Poll, always the worst, is so insulting with the questions they ask.

Every question is a hit job, and every answer is “BULLSHIT! ” This has been going on for years. President DONALD J. TRUMP When the blue-wave scenario became clear, Trump posted, “I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.

” Beneath each post were thousands of replies, many of which didn’t engage with his text at all and almost none of which engaged with one another. Lame-duck Trump can do a lot of damage, both here and abroad, as president of the United States.

On Truth Social, though, his future as a public figure has been on display for months now: an endless series of posts seen by fewer and fewer people, many of whom aren’t sure why they need to listen to them anymore. The UFC CEO responded with a vague Instagram post. So tune in to tonight’s cage match to learn if he’s the White House press secretary!

The war in Iran was unpopular chiefly because it contributed to the unhappiness with Trump’s economic record voters already felt. Chas Danner If you thought the top-line results of the midterms were staggering, wait until you see what’s under the hood. This time, Democrats won over the swing voters who loathe both parties, but they need to pivot to keep winning the double haters over.

@realDonaldTrump has morphed into a sweet old guy who just wants to fix up D.C. and pass bipartisan bills. But he’s having trouble keeping up the act. The vice-president’s response to the GOP’s midterms meltdown was to distance himself from the administration’s unpopular war with Iran. Two years ago, Democrats were on the ropes in the South.

Now they’re back as a diverse, progressive, and even aggressive party on the rise. Representative Shomari Figures fought off a map designed to unseat him.

“A big takeaway is that redistricting has a risk of backfiring,” he said. Here’s an Election Night speech roundup so you can get to know America’s new leaders — or just bask in the unfamiliar feeling of Democratic victory. *Sorry, there was a problem signing you up.