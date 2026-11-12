New segment of Truth or Trash, Christian asks us which stories are real and what is fake.

A new reality competition series is playing hide and seek with Shaq. The baskeball player Shaquille O’Neill, known for his legendary NBA career and his large size is featured in a ABC's new reality T.V. show.

Eight contestants will attempt to hide Shaq in plain sight in Dallas. They’ll have to disguise, distract and deceive for a shot at grand prize money. The show is set to debut in December. Costco’s iconic food court items are being sold on new delivery apps at a massive price increase, marking the iconic $1.50 hot dog and drink combo for $18.

Also read These Two Porsche 911s Are Both Hiding Powerful V8s

Seriously, in Southern California if you can’t stop by to your nearest Costco for a quick bite to eat, there is a new food delivery startup that you can order from. Just don’t expect the cheap food items to come, well, cheap.has a new sequel coming out...

A Hollywood executive on a podcast recently revealed she got a phone call telling her The Edge wrote a script forA California poll worker took a photo of a voter’s ballot, which later got posted on social media. The voter apparently bragged about writing in Hasan Piker in for the governor’s race. He is a controversial streamer with a large audience who has previously said America deserved 9/11.

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That poll worker now faces possible legal trouble as it is a violation to take a photo of another person’s ballot and post. What do New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Minnesota have in common? Those states require people who are selling their homes to report any hauntings or paranormal activity. In Louisiana, a couple bought a house buying in the Seventh Ward of New Orleans that they claim was haunted but were never told.

The homeowners sold their house shortly after hearing disturbances that they couldn't see. They made an appeal to lawmakers, and Congressman Troy Carter is proposing a federal law that all homeowners in the US must report paranormal activity before selling a home. Louisiana Senator John Kennedy, sharing his interest in this motion.

RIT students frustrated by impending closure of Riverknoll apartments RIT students are protesting plans to close Riverknoll apartments after spring 2027, citing short notice, loss of affordable upperclass housing, rising costs, and launching petitions in response.47 years after 16-year-old Tammy Jo Alexander was found shot in a Livingston County cornfield, investigators are re-examining evidence with new tech. Her sister still hopes a tip about “Auto Sports, Inc.” could crack it.

For two weeks now, a large pile of mulch has been smoldering at Schrier Farm in Mount Morris, with smoke continuing to rise.