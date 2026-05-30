Christian Garzone gave us yet another guided tour to the Freudian nightmare of his mind in this Friday's Truth or Trash.
GETTYSBURG, PA - JULY 02: Confederate Civil War re-enactors prepare to stage an attack on the 150th anniversary of the historic Battle of Gettysburg on July 2, 2013 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
The historic battle, which took place July 1-3, 1863, is widely considered the turning point in the American Civil War in favor of the Union. Federal and Confederate armies suffered a combined total of 51,000 casualties over three days, the highest number of any battle in the four-year war. Christian Garzone gave us yet another guided tour to the Freudian nightmare of his mind in this Friday's Truth or Trash.
Has a battle broken out over public nudity in Seattle? Tractor-trailer crash shuts down portion of New York State Thruway in Ontario County Farmington, N.Y. — An eastbound portion of the New York State Thruway in Ontario County shut down following a crash Friday morning. A driver who led troopers on a chase across Rochester died Friday morning in a fiery crash in the Maplewood neighborhood, according to New York State Police.
The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel. The rescue operation took place near the highest point of the ride, which is the tallest roller coaster on the pier.
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