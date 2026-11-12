‘Trust in Fernando’: Raiders players rally around Mendoza to start new era after Cousins trade

General manager John Spytek said the quarterback change from Cousins to Mendoza with the future in mind does not mean the 4-5 Raiders are waving the white flag on the current season.

player ready... LAS VEGAS — A new job title did little to change the mental approach of newly-named Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza on the practice field.

“When it’s time to work, he really gets dialed in,” tight end Brock Bowers said. “He was out there slinging it. Nothing new, though. That’s what he’s done the whole time.

Also read Raiders Name Fernando Mendoza Starting QB After Trading Kirk Cousins to Vikings

” A typical Tuesday off day produced a franchise-altering moment when Kirk Cousins was traded for a third-round pick marking the official start of Mendoza’s run as QB1. Wednesday, it was back on the practice field to start preparations for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

“It’s tough,” running back Ashton Jeanty said of turning the page so abruptly. “Kirk was a great leader and he’s playing really well. He’s a great guy to be around, so we’ll definitely miss him. Coach Klint Kubiak didn’t have to do much explaining of the situation when the team gathered for a standard meeting at the facility early Wednesday morning.

“Everybody’s got a smartphone. Everyone knows the news,” Kubiak said.

“We address what happened yesterday and we move on, and we wish Kirk the best and we move on with Fernando and with Aidan . ” The message, one that general manager John Spytek first delivered during Tuesday’s news conference, is that the quarterback change with the future in mind does not mean the 4-5 Raiders are waving the white flag on the current season.

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“This in no way signifies that we are punting on this season or looking forward to 2027,” Spytek said. “That is not the intention of this. We have a big game this week against the defending world champs, and we intend to attack it like we would any week. That’s expected of us.

That’s expected from ownership, from Raider Nation, from this entire building, and we want to make sure that that’s noted and said. ” Several players indicated Kubiak relayed a similar message to them.

Then it was on to the practice field. According to several players, the only difference in Mendoza was a slight ratcheting up of his assertiveness now that he is the starting quarterback.

“When something like that happens, you might think a rookie might just dip their toes in,” left tackle Kolton Miller said. “I didn’t feel that from him at all. He was ready. He was prepared.

He’s been learning so much, and he was ready to go. ” Kubiak has been insistent the playbook won’t change with Mendoza. If anything, there will be more pages opened as a result of his superior mobility. The biggest adjustment will be in the starters adjusting to the cadence and the differences in how Mendoza communicates as opposed to Cousins.

But that hasn’t been an issue since Mendoza arrived. Teammates have praised his ability to communicate. He has also demonstrated a level of tenacity that may surprise those who only know him from television interviews and commercials.

“Outside of football, he’s friendly and kind. I know he seems kind of quirky,” Miller said.

“But on the field, he commands the huddle. He speaks with volume. And if we have to make a correction, he’s .

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‘Bring it back. Let’s do it again. ’ He’s really growing into that role. But he’s definitely different than what you might think watching from afar.

That comes from what they have seen from him since he arrived in April as the No. 1 pick in the draft off an undefeated Heisman Trophy-winning season that made him a global superstar.

“You would think he was undrafted by the way he works,” wide receiver Tre Tucker said. “He’s super humble and he just grinds every day. I’m excited to see him out there. ” Tucker and Mendoza became fast friends.

They greet each other with jokes or playful trash talk each morning and sit next to one another in team meetings. Now they will get to move that connection onto the field, even if it comes at the expense of losing a teammate Tucker also grew close with during the year.

“We all knew Fernando’s moment would come at some point, but we lost a leader in Kirk,” Tucker said. “We have so much respect for him, and he left this team in a really good spot. Now he’s going to go and do his thing. It’s bittersweet.

We’re sad to see him go, but excited to see what Fernando does with the opportunity. ” Tucker, who can’t remember Mendoza ever having a bad day, said it’s his mission to make sure Mendoza has every chance to succeed.

“We know he’s going to play his heart out so we want to make plays for him,” Tucker said. “It’s my mentality to run through a wall for him. ”“We’re going to miss Kirk. He was a great leader in this locker room,” said center Tyler Linderbaum, who was surprised by the move.

“It happened and we’ve got to be ready to go on Sunday. Bummed it happened, but excited for the future and what we can build off this. We’re excited. He’s excited.

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