A nationwide poll out of UCSD's Center for Transparent and Trusted Elections found two-thirds of Americans felt the Midterms were fair and free.

A post-election survey out of UCSD had more optimistic findings about election trust than a similar poll conducted before Nov. 3. The post-election survey had more optimistic findings about election trust than a similar poll conducted before Nov. 3.

NBC 7 political reporter Joey Safchik has more on what those poll numbers mean. Americans are feeling more confident about the vote counting process as the dust settles on an election that was smoothly executed earlier this month. AIn the months preceding the election, a similar survey found less than half of Americans were feeling confident the elections would be fair and free. The blue wave seemed to shore up trust amongst Democrats, specifically.

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Prior to the election, only 55% of Democrats believed the election would be fair and free. After the election, that soared to 93%.

“What changed is that people saw an election that was really well run. It went smoothly. It had what election officials always pray for, which is high turnout and wide margins of victory,” said Thad Kousser, co-director of the Center for Transparent and Trusted Elections.

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“So when things are close, that can give oxygen to controversies even when they have no evidence. Again, we didn't have any evidence of fraud, but nobody got oxygen for that because we knew on election night which direction this election was going,” said Kousser. The vast majority of respondents feel that elections should remain the jurisdiction of state and local governments, and not be seized by the federal government.

A spree of federal efforts to alter the ballot counting process unsettled California leaders and many Democratic voters. However, officials cheered the relatively unremarkable election, which appeared to unfold without federal interference.

“The federal government didn't seize ballots. The federal government didn't put ICE at the polling places. That was something that our survey showed a lot of voters were worried about. That didn't happen. That was a good thing for American democracy,” said Kousser.