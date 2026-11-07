Truro City Match Abandoned Due to Yassine En-Neyah Collapse

Truro City vs Folkestone Invicta postponed after substitute Yassine En-Neyah collapses during warm-up and is hospitalized in Ashford.

Truro City has officially suspended their scheduled fixture against Folkestone Invicta following a severe medical emergency involving player Yassine En-Neyah during the pre-match warm-up period. The former Nottingham Forest academy graduate collapsed on the pitch, necessitating immediate intervention from medical staff on-site and rapid transport to a local hospital for urgent evaluation.

Medical Emergency Halts Match Preparation

The decision to abandon the contest was made immediately after Yassine En-Neyah, aged 26, lost consciousness while preparing with his teammates for the afternoon kickoff. The club confirmed that the 26-year-old required urgent medical assistance and was subsequently transferred to the William Harvey hospital in Ashford to receive further professional treatment. The club issued a formal statement confirming the postponement and promised to release additional details regarding his condition as soon as more information becomes available to the public and the media.

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Immediate Response from Club and Players

Upon recognizing the severity of the situation, the medical team acted swiftly to stabilize the winger before transporting him to the specialist facility. In a display of sportsmanship and protection for his colleague, the Truro City squad gathered around the rear of the ambulance to shield En-Neyah from public view while he was being loaded. This gesture highlighted the strong camaraderie within the dressing room and the immediate concern shown by his peers. The club emphasized that the safety and well-being of their players remain their absolute priority, which led to the immediate cancellation of the game.

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Career History and Player Background

Yassine En-Neyah is a seasoned professional with a background in the English football pyramid, having previously featured for the Nottingham Forest youth setup. He made his professional debut in January 2020 as a substitute in an FA Cup third-round match against Chelsea, showcasing his potential at a high level early in his career. After being released by Forest in 2021, the winger expanded his experience by playing for various non-league sides, including Shelbourne, Waterford, and Maldon & Tiptree, before joining Truro City in 2023 and returning for a second spell in 2024.

Impact on Fixture Schedule and Future Updates

The postponement of the clash between Truro City and Folkestone Invicta means that neither team will earn points or face the immediate pressure of the upcoming deadline. Fans and supporters are advised to monitor official club channels for any further developments regarding En-Neyah's health status. The club has committed to providing a comprehensive update in due course, ensuring that all stakeholders are kept informed about the player's recovery timeline. This incident has paused the competitive action for both sides, shifting the focus entirely to the medical well-being of the injured athlete.