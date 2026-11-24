Chad Bianco racked up most of the huge bill during his failed run for governor.

A Trump-supporting sheriff saddled California taxpayers with a mammoth security bill of more than $3 million, plus a $665 steak dinner.from the Riverside County Auditor-Controller’s Office found that Sheriff Chad Bianco racked up nearly $3.2 million in security expenses between October 2025 and October 2026, as well as more than $32,000 in purchasing-card expenses and employee reimbursements.

His spending peaked in April, when he forked out $439,000 on his huge security detail, comprising one lieutenant, four sergeants, four investigators, four corporals and eight deputies. The bill also covered their flights, hotel rooms and rental cars. In March, Bianco spent more than $300,000, including on accommodation for himself and members of his security detail at a Ritz-Carlton hotel in St. Louis.

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Bianco also submitted a reimbursement request for a $665 steak dinner at the Alley on Vermont in Los Angeles, which the sheriff and four members of his protective detail enjoyed in July. Bianco dismissed the Riverside County auditor-controller’s report as a “joke” and said that paying for his extensive security detail was necessary because of alleged threats he had received.

“Supervisor Medina is purposely putting me and my security detail in jeopardy,” he said. “He wants everyone to know that there are people around me, so the crazy people, the ones that we’re arresting, the ones that are coming to truly harm me or kill me, now those people know that there’s a security detail that they’re going to have to combat to get to me.

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” Riverside County Undersheriff Don Sharp also defended the cost of Bianco’s security, citing threats the sheriff had faced forIn 2024, Bianco endorsed Trump’s presidential bid, suggesting that “it’s time to put a felon in the White House. ”he had seized from the November 2025 special election on whether to change California’s congressional maps. Bianco had taken the ballots because he wanted his deputies to investigate them for fraud. Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly.

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