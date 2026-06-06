TrumpRx list expanded again and tops 800 drugs, president says

President Trump said more than 800 drugs are now listed on his TrumpRx site.

ARCHIVE - President Trump announced an expansion of his direct-to-consumer discounted drug website, TrumpRX. Generic medications will be added to the program, and is part of the Trump administration’s push to lower the cost of prescription drugs for Americans.

Billionaire Mark Cuban attended the event at the White House, who also sells discounted generic prescriptions through his online pharmacy, Cost Plus Drugs. The site is part of Trump’s initiative to help Americans struggling with high costs. TrumpRx doesn’t sell discounted medications; it directs users to drugmakers’ own direct‑to‑consumer websites. FILE - President Donald Trump speaks to introduce the new TrumpRx website in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 5, 2026.

In February, the Trump administration launched TrumpRx, a website officials say will help patients buy certain prescription drugs at discounted prices. The website was launched after the administration finalized agreements with 16 major pharmaceutical companies under so-called "most-favored-nation" pricing arrangements. TrumpRx doesn’t sell discounted medications; it directs users to drugmakers’ own direct‑to‑consumer websites. It works by allowing users to search for discounted medications, view estimated savings and generate coupons for participating prescriptions.

All prices listed are out-of-pocket, and may be cheaper for people with insurance. Also, some people might be able to use available generics that cost less than brand-name medications, though hundreds of generic medications were added last month. Drugmakers who list their drugs on TrumpRx have voluntarily agreed to lower their prices in exchange for being exempt from President Trump’s tariffs.

The administration has touted substantial discounts, though it’s unclear just how much impact the changes will have on family budgets. Trump said Friday the latest addition brings the total of more than 800 listed prescriptions. The site debuted with about 40 drugs. Besides TrumpRx, the administration has promoted other efforts to lower drug costs, including deals between the president and the 17 major drugmakers to offer medications at the same prices that appear in other developed countries, or lower.

Information in this article was taken from a President Trump Truth Social post on June 5, 2026. Background information was taken from The Associated Press and previous FOX Television Station reporting. This story was reported from Detroit.





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