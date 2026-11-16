Trump Xi Putin Trilateral Summit to Address Nuclear Arms in Shenzhen

US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Shenzhen on Thursday. Nuclear arms reduction is a key agenda item for the trilateral summit.

President Donald Trump will join Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin for a historic trilateral summit in Shenzhen on Thursday. The gathering takes place on the sidelines of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting. This event marks a significant diplomatic convergence of three major global powers.

China Hosts Trilateral Talks on Thursday

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially confirmed the schedule for the high-level meeting. The Chinese president will engage in direct dialogue with his American and Russian counterparts later this week. The White House previously confirmed the summit's existence on Friday. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov verified the Thursday date on Saturday.

Also read Trump, Putin, and Xi Set for Unprecedented Three-Way Nuclear Summit in China

Nuclear Reduction Top Priority for Trump

White House Assistant Press Secretary Olivia Wales outlined specific priorities for the president during a media briefing. She stated that arms control will feature prominently in the upcoming discussions. Trump intends to discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons globally. He views the current proliferation of these weapons as highly dangerous.

Bilateral Lunch Followed by Multilateral Session

The agenda includes a formal bilateral meeting between Trump and Xi. They are scheduled to hold a working lunch on Thursday afternoon. This private session will occur before the broader trilateral discussion. Trump will conclude his official trip to China with the three-way meeting.

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No Separate US Russia Meeting Planned Yet

Kremlin diplomatic adviser Yury Ushakov clarified relations between the superpowers last month. He confirmed that Washington and Moscow have not finalized arrangements for a separate bilateral meeting. There is currently no direct two-way summit scheduled between Putin and Trump. The focus remains on the three-leader format in Shenzhen.

Geopolitical Significance of APEC Side Event

Holding the talks during the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit provides a neutral venue. The southern Chinese city of Shenzhen serves as the backdrop for these critical negotiations. Diplomatic sources indicate the trilateral format allows for efficient multi-lateral dialogue. The outcome could influence global security frameworks significantly.