US, Russian, and Chinese leaders released a joint declaration in Shenzhen outlining plans for UN reform, energy stability, and nuclear risk reduction after 90 minutes of trilateral talks.

US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping issued a joint Heads of State Declaration in Shenzhen, China, following 90 minutes of trilateral discussions on Thursday morning. The three leaders, who met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Meeting, committed to strategic stability, UN reform, and nuclear risk reduction during the talks that concluded at 0545 ET.

Declaration Details and Global Impact

The China-Russia-US Heads of State Declaration, also referred to as a peace declaration, outlines specific commitments regarding international security and energy markets. The text details a unified stance on reforming the United Nations to better address global challenges while reaffirming that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. This joint statement marks a significant diplomatic moment involving the three permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Also read Trump Meets Xi and Putin at APEC Summit in Shenzhen for Trilateral Talks

Regarding global energy markets, the three nations agreed to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products. They explicitly reaffirmed the critical importance of maintaining stable energy flows for the benefit of all nations. This commitment addresses ongoing concerns about energy security and market volatility in the international community.

The leaders also addressed the role of the International Criminal Court and similar judicial bodies. They concurred that these institutions must not abuse their jurisdiction, citing the paramount importance of the principle of state consent and the respect for immunities of state officials. This clause reflects a coordinated effort to limit the reach of international judicial mechanisms over sovereign leaders.

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Diplomatic Context and Strategic Dialogue

President Trump boarded Air Force One to return to the United States from Shenzhen at 0545 ET Thursday morning immediately after the trilateral discussions ended. The meeting took place on November 19, 2026, during the APEC Economic Leaders summit, marking a rare high-level convergence of the three global powers. Chinese and Russian state media had anticipated the publication of a joint statement as the talks were concluding.

While Chinese and Russian outlets promptly published the declaration, no official US source had joined the publication at the time of reporting. This delay is consistent with previous US-Russia diplomatic engagements, such as those concerning the Ukraine war, where publication timing often varies between nations. The White House subsequently published the Heads of State Declaration, confirming its participation in the agreement.

Chinese media highlighted President Xi's remarks during the 90-minute session, where he described nuclear weapons as the sword of Damocles hanging over humanity. Xi stated that these weapons should be banned and completely destroyed, emphasizing the existential threat they pose. The leaders agreed to conduct further dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Reactions and Future Diplomatic Steps

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised the atmosphere of the negotiations, describing it as very good both at the APEC summit and during all bilateral meetings. He specifically noted the positive tone of the trilateral meeting that had just concluded. Lavrov indicated that a statement from his principal, President Vladimir Putin, would be forthcoming shortly.

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The agreement represents a broad commitment to maintaining international security and strategic stability among the world's most powerful nations. By focusing on UN reform and energy supply, the declaration aims to address immediate global challenges while establishing a framework for ongoing diplomatic engagement. The joint statement promises concrete actions in multiple areas, signaling a potential shift in multinational cooperation.