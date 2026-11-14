Trump, Xi, and Putin to Hold Historic Trilateral Meeting at APEC Summit in Shenzhen

US President Donald Trump will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen for the first-ever trilateral summit, focusing on nuclear disarmament and Iran while excluding Ukraine war talks.

White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales confirmed that US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin will convene for a historic three-way meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China. This event marks the first time leaders of the United States, Russia, and China have met together in a single trilateral setting. The leaders will gather on the sidelines of the APEC summit next week to address critical global security concerns.

Nuclear Reduction and Iran Strategy

Donald Trump intends to prioritize the discussion of reducing nuclear weapons worldwide during this high-stakes engagement, citing the danger of proliferation as a primary motivator. In addition to nuclear disarmament, Trump plans to raise the issue of the US war in Iran with his Chinese and Russian counterparts. A senior US official stated that the President believes these topics are essential to the trilateral dialogue on Thursday.

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The United States is not expected to include the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war in these specific discussions. Washington maintains a separate diplomatic track with Kyiv and Moscow aimed at ending the conflict. US officials indicated that China is not involved in this specific negotiation path, making it inappropriate to address the Ukraine situation in this particular trilateral forum.

Logistics and Bilateral Meetings

Elon Musk, the chief executive of Tesla and Space X, will accompany Donald Trump on his journey to China but will not participate in the meetings with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. The President will also hold a bilateral working lunch and a separate meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday. This will be their fourth meeting since Trump returned to the presidency last year.

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Trump is scheduled to depart Washington on Monday and arrive in the Philippines on Tuesday for a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. He will travel from there to Shenzhen for the APEC events. The logistics of the trip highlight the broad scope of diplomatic engagements planned for the week.

Excluded Topics and Nvidia Controversy

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang's resignation following allegations of an affair with an alleged Chinese spy is not expected to be discussed during the Trump-Xi meetings. A second US senior official stated that the situation with Nvidia should not influence the diplomatic trip. The administration views the incident as separate from the high-level strategic talks.

The United States also will not discuss export controls on sensitive chip technology, which were central to the Nvidia scandal. US officials emphasized that they do not negotiate American export controls as these are national security matters developed within the administration. There is no expectation that these restrictions will feature in any conversations with Chinese officials while they are in Shenzhen.