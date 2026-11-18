President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for the first-ever three-way summit in Shenzhen, discussing nuclear arms reductions, the war in Ukraine and global security without announcing a major breakthrough.

President Donald Trump joined Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday for an unprecedented three-way summit in Shenzhen, China. The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, marked the first time the three leaders have met together.

It lasted more than an hour and ended around 5 a.m. ET, with Trump heading to the airport afterward. He is not expected to deliver public remarks before flying back to Washington. The three leaders sat down at a roundtable just after 3 a.m. ET, roughly two hours behind schedule. They discussed nuclear arms reductions, the war in Ukraine and global security, but no substantial breakthroughs were immediately announced.

Also read Trump, Putin, and Xi Meet at APEC Summit in Shenzhen

Trump cast the gathering itself as a diplomatic achievement. We are really making history, Trump declared during the meeting. Too often, past leaders avoided talking to nations with whom they had disagreements, he said. But no problems were ever solved under the old school refusing to talk about them.

Together we are choosing a different course, he added. Ahead of the summit, Trump told Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich that he wanted to meet with Xi and Putin together because they work together, they have a relationship. Trump argued that previous U.S. policies had helped bring Moscow and Beijing closer together, despite their historically strained relationship. They were natural enemies, but because of Obama, not Biden, it was Obama before he drove them together because of energy, Trump said.

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Russia and China had a fractured relationship for decades following their split in the 1960s, but energy ties deepened through a major 2014 gas deal signed during Obama's presidency after roughly a decade of negotiations. Xi, who hosted the gathering, called the meeting a groundbreaking move and stressed the responsibility of the three powers to maintain global stability. Our positive interaction is not optional, but a must, Xi said through a translator.

China And Russia Nuclear Talks

He argued that the countries must work together to confront global challenges and preserve international peace. China has described the trilateral meeting as being of groundbreaking significance. The White House had said before the trip that denuclearization was the main topic they wanted the meeting to be about, even though they know China is not really interested in talking about this issue with the U.S. and Russia.

A White House official, who was not authorized to speak on the record, said that while they don't expect any agreements to come out of this to reduce the number of nuclear weapons, the administration still thinks it is important for China to engage in this conversation anyway. They said it is time for China to step up to the adult table. Trump has been saying for weeks that he wants to discuss denuclearization with Xi and Putin together.

The Iran war remains a top global issue, particularly for Trump, and is expected to come up in this meeting. Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, proposed this gathering. Throughout the war in Ukraine, Putin has sought to chip away at the West's attempts to isolate him over his actions in Ukraine. This meeting is an attempt to expand the meetings he has had with an array of world leaders.

Putin Ukraine Peace Terms

This is proof Russia has reclaimed what it sees as its rightful place among global superpowers, even if economically Russia is by far the junior partner in this club. Going in, there was a lot of talk in Moscow about how this was a historic gathering where these three men would effectively decide the fate of the world. But Putin's primary objective is to steer conversations to the fate of Ukraine and impose a peace on Moscow's terms.

For Putin, that includes a new security framework for Europe that, if Russia got its way, would involve a major rollback of NATO from Eastern Europe. Moscow is keenly aware that Democrats want to rein in Trump's outreach to Russia over the Ukraine issue, which means reining in deals and sanctions relief that Trump is offering the Kremlin in a bid to bring it to the negotiating table.

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So now it seems time for Russia to extract as much from that relationship with Trump as possible. The Russian president confirmed that Ukraine had been a focus of his earlier bilateral meeting with Trump, saying the discussion took place. For China, Xi is trying to show it can get major powers together. China and the U.S. are competing in all areas, with export controls and threats to retaliate every few weeks.

But today, Xi went to the airport to greet Trump. For Russia, Xi and Putin had met earlier today already. They reaffirmed their friendship, promoting this multipolar world. In the past, together, they have denounced what they call unilateralism and hegemony, not so subtle digs at the U.S. And yet, Xi is now bringing all three of them together.

This trilateral meeting really helps China project an image of itself as a predictable and stabilizing force. Trump is coming to China after his own party did not perform well in the midterm elections earlier this month. This is the first time he is on the world stage since then. He has started to talk about cementing his legacy as a president as he comes up in his last two years in the White House.

Nvidia Spy Scandal Impact

The meeting was also overshadowed by headlines this week about the NVIDIA spy scandal. The CEO of that company, Jensen Huang, was forced to resign over revelations he had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy. That issue has not yet come up among the leaders, but they might discuss it tomorrow when Trump and Xi meet before the trilateral meeting. On the surface, Trump and Xi appear very warm with each other.

But structurally, the U.S.-China relationship remains very much the same. The NVIDIA case has brought to the surface allegations of China trying to smuggle high-end U.S. chips, bypassing a U.S. ban, and of allegations of Chinese espionage. Beijing has denied the NVIDIA spy allegation, but this week, the Commerce Department further restricted China's access to high-end chips. That could be a big hit to Chinese AI firms which are doing cutting-edge work.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry has not yet responded to those restrictions. The three leaders met in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting hosted by China on November 18-19. Photos showed them at a roundtable at Kylin Villa on November 19, 2026. The meeting underscored the leaders' commitment to continued diplomacy, with Trump emphasizing the importance of maintaining dialogue among rival nuclear powers.

Russia allegedly actively hit Ukrainian targets as Trump met with Putin, according to reports. Trump also said he has had a great relationship with Putin for many years. The summit ended without any joint statement or major agreement, but all three leaders stressed the importance of keeping communication open.