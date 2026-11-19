SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Three leaders who view their nations as the world’s superpowers sat around a table together for the first time on Thursday to talk about reducing nuclear risks and resolving conflicts — a step they applauded as historic though they did not agree to any major breakthroughs. U.S.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, China's President Xi Jinping, center, stands as US President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands before the welcome banquet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong Province, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026.

SHENZHEN, China — Three leaders who view their nations as the world’s superpowers sat around a table together for the first time on Thursday to talk about reducing nuclear risks and resolving conflicts — a step they applauded as historic though they did not agree to any major breakthroughs.offered smiles and friendly handshakes, ending their talks at a villa in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen by agreeing on points including U.N. reforms and a vow to get more fuel to the market. It remains to be seen if the gathering could mark a pivot in world history — or become a quickly forgotten photo op.

Also read Trump Meets Xi and Putin at APEC Summit in Shenzhen for Trilateral Talks

The leaders made only brief remarks at the beginning and didn’t take questions afterward, releasing a short statement that did not mention the wars in Ukraine or Iran, two issues that Trump said he raised with the leaders in separate one-on-ones earlier in the day.

“We are really making history,” Trump said. “The United States, Russia and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and also to lessen the risk of those weapons being used. ” Xi earlier said the meeting would focus on “promoting world peace. ” Putin, for his part, said the countries “hold joint responsibility for maintaining international peace.

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”. But China has less motivation to accept limits given that its arsenal of more than 600 warheads is far smaller than the more than 5,000 warheads believed to be in each of the U.S. and Russian stockpiles. Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, said the meeting could at best start a process that would eventually lead to a sustained set of talks for reducing nuclear arsenals.

“We need more than diplomatic theater and photo opportunities between Xi, Putin and Trump,” Kimball said. “And one meeting will not likely produce dramatic breakthroughs. ”The U.S. president earlier had a separate one-on-one with Xi, their third substantial meeting this year. Trump said they had a shared interest in having oil shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for oil shipments from the Middle East that was repeatedly shut because of attacks in the Iran war.

Trump suggested he would push Xi to buy more agricultural products from America. Xi said that relations between the U.S. and China have been “generally stable and improved” during Trump’s presidency. The official Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that Xi discussed Taiwan with Trump and said the two countries needed to improve communication on economic and trade issues.

Trump also added a separate sit-down with Putin, marking the first time the leaders have met for talks since their discussions in Alaska last year that failed to broker a deal onThe U.S. president also added that the trio would talk about ways to “protect our nation’s sovereignty from rogue globalist organizations such as the International Criminal Court. ” In their joint statement, the three countries took aim at the court, saying state officials should enjoy immunity from its prosecutions and warning that it should not abuse its jurisdiction.

Putin is wanted by the court, and Trump’s administration has imposed sanctions on ICC officials and the institution itself as part of aTrump boasts about his relationships. But the ties between Xi and Putin are stronger The U.S. president’s ambitions recall an era of great power politics when wealthier countries felt entitled to decide the fate of seemingly lesser nations.

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Trump is negotiating with China and Russia without the involvement of Ukraine — or allies like Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Japan and South Korea that also have stakes in the outcome of any talks.gives him a diplomatic edge. Xi made a symbolic gesture of friendship Wednesday by taking the unusual step of greeting Air Force One on the tarmac, and the two leaders turned their handshake into a one-armed hug.

But for all the compliments the U.S. president has showered on the two autocrats, the warmth has not always been mutual — and Trump does not always appear to have the same deep relationship based on common interests that Xi and Putin share. On Wednesday at APEC, Xi greeted Putin by calling him “my old friend. ” The Russian leader responded by declaring Xi to be his “dear friend.

” China has helped economically support Russia after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, providing Putin with a financial lifeline after the U.S. and its allies imposed new sanctions.he was far more restrained with Trump, saying they had built a “personal rapport and stayed in touch. ” Trump and Xi have one more meeting planned this year, at the There were also signs of friction Thursday in the U.S.-China relationship despite Trump’s praise of Xi.

Chinese officials blocked a Bloomberg reporter, Annmarie Hordern, from the trilateral meeting after she asked a question at the earlier Trump-Xi session. Chinese television showed a video of Trump appearing drowsy, while the White House posted a clip of Trump helping Xi up an escalator.